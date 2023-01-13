Colts Insider: Team ‘Not’ Trading for Raiders QB, Fans React

The Indianapolis Colts are officially out of the potential Derek Carr sweepstakes, according to reporting from The Athletics Zak Keefer. In a tweet Keefer confirmed the “Colts are not trading for Derek Carr.”

Since some are still asking, no, the Colts are **not** trading for Derek Carr https://t.co/LZ5ETa5cQQ — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 12, 2023

On Jan. 13 Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, made thing official when he posted his goodbye to Raiders fan in a post on Instagram and twitter. The goodbye is the surest sign that quarterback expects to suit up for a new club in 2023 since his benching in favor of Jarrett Stidham ahead of the final two games of the regular season

“I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I’ve always wanted and what I will continue to work towards,” Carr wrote in his post.

Fans react to news

The Indianapolis Colts have been a revolving door at quarterback since Andrew Luck surprised the NFL world when he retired ahead of the 2019 season. Since Luck retired, the Colts have seen seven different quarterbacks suit up as a starter, including four different starters in this season alone. The Colts have entered the last three offseasons targeting a veteran quarterback to anchor the position, with Phillip Rivers in 2020, Carson Wentz in 2021 and Matt Ryan this season. As recently as Dec. 30, NFL insiders were linking the Colts and Derek Carr. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell called the pairing a “logical solution” to the Colts need at QB. With the Colts recent history finding a starter at quarterback, the news that the Colts are not going to be in the market for Carr this offseason has been received with praise on social media from fans of the team.

Colts’ fan Aaron Floor tweeted his thanks and praise in response to the news that the Colts would pass on Carr, and he was not alone in the sentiment with many fans echoing their praise.

Oh thank god thank you @zkeefer 🙏🏼 — Aaron Floor (@aaronfloor) January 13, 2023

Thank God — #BeGreatCliff (@clifftooswift) January 12, 2023

Thank god — Gus (@ColtGus24) January 12, 2023

Thank the gods for that! Enough is enough! — Cmac (@C_McNair08) January 12, 2023

A new strategy

If the last three seasons are any indication, the plug a veteran behind center strategy has not panned out up to the expectations of the Colts organization, with only one playoff appearance in the last five years. With the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft, The Colts enter this offseason with their highest pick since having the no. 1 overall in the 2012 draft. On Jan. 10 in his post season press conference, general manager of the Colts, Chris Ballard, spoke on the Colts strategy ahead for finding a replacement at quarterback, and it’s a strong possibility that replacement will be found in the upcoming 2023 draft.

“We understand the magnitude of where we’re at in the draft. And we understand the importance of the position. To get one (a quarterback) that actually you can win with and be right is the most important thing. Not if we take one or not. But being right.” Ballard said on drafting a quarterback.

According to Ballard, everything is on the table for the upcoming draft, including trading up for a quarterback if a prospect is determined to be the “right” guy.

“I’d do whatever it takes, if we thought there’s a player that we’re driven to get that makes the franchise and the team better that’s what we would do.” Ballard said.

With Carr reportedly off the table, Ballard and the Colts will have their eye towards the draft.