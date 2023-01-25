Colts Looking To Bring Back Top NFC Defensive Coach For Second Interview

The ball keeps rolling in the search for the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. After interviewing over a dozen candidates in their first round of interviews, the Colts will begin the process bringing back their top candidates for a second interview. According to reports from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Colts are zeroing in on. Dan Quin, defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, as one of the first targets for a second interview.

The #Cardinals are flying in Dan Quinn tonight for a second interview for their head coaching job, per sources. Quinn also is a top candidate for the #Broncos and the #Colts, who want to bring him in later this week. First big domino falling soon? pic.twitter.com/93e8Xnrj16 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2023

Dan Quinn’s Resume

Quinn is certainly one of the biggest names on the list of candidates who have been interviewed for the Colts head coach position. Quinn has an extensive coaching resume beginning in the 2001 season as defensive assistant on the San Francisco 49ers staff. From there he was hired by the Miami Dolphins in 2005 as their defensive line coach and had the same position with the New York Jets from 2007-2008. He got his first chance to call plays on the defensive side of the ball when he was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. In 2015 he was hired as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, where he took the team to Super Bowl LI in 2017. Quinn was fired partway through the 2020 season by the Falcons but caught on quickly with the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive coordinator ahead of the 2021 season. Under Quinn’s coaching, the Cowboys have had a stunning turn around on defense in the last two seasons according to Pro Football Reference. In the 2021 and 2022 regular seasons, the Cowboys defense has led the league in turnovers, and in 2022 allowed the fifth-fewest points in the NFL at 20.1 per game. Quinn was awarded the AP Assistant Coach of the Year following the 2021 season.

Quinn’s ability to connect with his players

In addition to his extensive resume, Quinn’s ability to connect with and lead his players makes him a top candidate. Micah Parsons, the Cowboys All-Pro linebacker in his post-game availability following the October 24 game against the Detroit Lions, spoke on how Quinn has helped guide him to success.

“Sitting down with Q {Quinn} this past week, and he was talking to me about plays that I can make if I just use my speed and chase down, just knowing that’s my superpower, we kind of had that father-son talk this week. He challenged me, and I told him, ‘If you challenge me, I’ll never let you down.’” Parsons said.

Colts will face competition

Quinn first interview for the Colts head coach job was completed on January 20, but it is not the only job he is being considered for, as he has interviewed for the Denver Broncos and the Arizona Cardinals jobs as well. On Tuesday January 25, The Cardinals flew out Quinn for his second interview. With organizations circling, Pelissero believes Quinn could be the first “big domino to fall.”

Quinn services are not only coveted for a head coaching role, as the Cowboys would surely welcome him back into the fold as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season. In the 2021 offseason, owner of the Cowboys Jerry Jones opened his wallet to show how much his organization values Quinn, giving him a multi-year extension that made Quinn one of the top paid coordinators in the NFL. If the Colts do think Quinn is their guy, they will be facing stiff competition for his services.