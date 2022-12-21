Colts Projected to Land New Quarterback in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson teased that a new quarterback could end up on the Indianapolis Colts in his newest 2023 NFL Mock Draft released on December 19.

Wilson projects the Colts to select Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with the No. 6 overall pick. Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2022, but he possesses traits that could help him excel further at the next level.

“Since Andrew Luck’s retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it’s safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team’s next face of the franchise,” Wilson wrote.

With the Colts’ quarterback situation in limbo, Wilson’s statement is not far-fetched.

Could Levis Be the One?

Assuming Alabama’s Bryce Young is selected first overall by the quarterback-needy Houston Texans, it appears as if Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Levis will be the next signal caller to go off the board.

At times, Levis struggled on the field and dealt with injury in 2022, but some scouts believe he seems to be more pro-ready than Stroud.

In late October, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote that an NFC scout touted Levis’ ability as a “really, really good quarterback” despite being inaccurate on occasion.

“His accuracy can get inconsistent, because he takes a lot of chances downfield, throws a lot of deep overs,” the executive told Breer. “But he’s throwing a lot of pro concepts, they’re showcasing that, so you see all the throws we’d ask him to make, and he can make them all.”

Even after leading Kentucky to an underwhelming 7-5 record, there is still faith in Levis’ best traits: playmaking ability and quick release.

The Athletic’s Bob Kravitz said Levis’ lack of success could be due to the Wildcats’ skill-position inconsistency and play calling (Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello was fired on November 29).

“Some will view Levis’ less-than-stellar college season as an outlier; others will accept that he was surrounded by average talent at Kentucky,” Kravitz wrote.

After Young, the second quarterback that will be selected is dependent on evaluation and specific team needs. But what’s undeniable is the interest in Levis as a top-10 prospect — largely in part due to his size and high velocity on deep balls.

Colts Struggling to Find Continuity Behind Center

From Jacoby Brissett, to Philip Rivers, to Carson Wentz, to Matt Ryan, the heaping list of veteran quarterbacks since Andrew Luck’s retirement continues to grow — even now, as it was announced Ryan would be benched for Nick Foles on December 21.

Foles’ resume speaks for itself: NFL passer rating leader (119.2) and Pro Bowler in 2013, Super Bowl LII champion and, of course, MVP of that Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

Nick Foles has had an incredible, bizarre, unkillable career. Threw 7 TDs in a game. Has a statue. Was cut by Jeff Fisher on national television. What a football life. Respect. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) December 21, 2022

Foles has lined up as starting quarterback for five teams in his 11-year career: Eagles, Rams, Chiefs, Jaguars and Bears. On December 26 versus the Chargers, the Colts will be the sixth.

The Colts will probably still end up in a position to select a valuable NFL prospect early on in the draft — even if Foles delivers in the final three regular season games.

No matter who is picked in that spot, it appears more likely now than ever that it will be a quarterback.