Colts to Narrow HC Candidate List, Consider Third Round of Interviews

The Indianapolis Colts have spent their offseason interviewing several candidates for its head coaching vacancy. Soon, the second stage of the interview process will conclude and the team is “considering a rare Round 3 as well,” per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

New York Daily News Giants beat writer Pat Leonard wrote on Twitter that “it’s not clear who all Indy intends to include in Round 3, how long it would take & what impact that would have on the process.” Leonard also touted Wink Martindale as a “frontrunner” for the Colts head coaching gig.

A source tells me Giants DC Don Martindale is considered one of the frontrunners for the Colts HC job as Round 2 of interviews comes to a close. But it’s not clear who all Indy intends to include in Round 3, how long it would take & what impact that would have on the process https://t.co/hj3ZqdW3FP — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 2, 2023

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, each head coaching interview during the first round was conducted virtually. The second round of interviews is being held in person, this time with Colts owner Jim Irsay involved. General manager Chris Ballard has led the search for the Colts’ next head coach, as he’s been involved in each step of the process.

Colts’ Head Coaching Candidates

According to Colts Wire’s Kevin Hickey, Indianapolis has already interviewed Martindale, interim head coach Jeff Saturday, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. It was also reported that Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn received a second interview on February 2 and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has one scheduled.

Lead analyst for HorseshoeHuddle.com Zach Hicks tweeted that he has a “general feel” that the Colts’ finalists are Morris and Callahan, also noting “Steichen maybe too, but it’s tough with the timing.” Hicks does not think Evero, Saturday, Bisaccia or Martindale will get the job.

General feel on Colts’ HC search: Brian Callahan and Raheem Morris are the finalists. Shane Steichen maybe too, but it’s tough with the timing. Ejiro Evero and Jeff Saturday extremely unlikely. Rich Bisaccia and Wink Martindale are likely leveraging interviews for pay raises — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) February 2, 2023

Hicks also tweeted that Morris’ reputation and experience and Callahan’s ability to cater to quarterback strengths are reasons as to why he believes the two coordinators are finalists.

Case for Raheem Morris: Would build the best staff, 20+ years in multiple roles, beloved coach by his players and fellow coaches Case for Brian Callahan: Major part of strong offenses in his career, helped build Cincy offense around Burrow’s strengths, Peyton Manning endorsement — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) February 2, 2023

The Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are three teams who have already addressed their respective head coaching vacancies this offseason. Houston signed one of the Colts’ candidates, DeMeco Ryans, after he canceled an interview with Indianapolis on January 22. The other two teams still needing a head coach are the Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

Colts to Wrap Up Second Round of Interviews

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Steichen would be interviewed by the Colts on February 4 to conclude Indianapolis’ second round of head coaching interviews. Adding more context, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote that Indianapolis is sending “a contingent” to Philadelphia to speak to Steichen, who leaves with the Eagles to fly to Arizona for the Super Bowl on February 5.

After the Colts interview Steichen on February 4, both parties will be unable to contact each other until after the Super Bowl. The Herald Bulletin’s George Bremer noted that the earliest date Indianapolis could speak to Steichen in a potential third round of interviews is February 13, per NFL rules.

The Colts are no stranger to having to delay interviews with a head coaching candidate, as they could only interview a select number of candidates during conference championship week due to playoff rules. Per The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, NFL teams interviewing coaches who advanced to the conference championship round had to wait from January 23 until January 30 to speak.