Colts Poach Hometown Linebacker From Patriots Roster: ‘I’m Sure They’re Disappointed’

The day-to-day business of the NFL never stops. With their playoff hopes all but gone, the Indianapolis Colts must be in a constant state of roster evaluation as they look towards the inevitable rebuild. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement was signed which increased the amount of practice squad roster spots from 10 to 16. With the practice squad rosters increasing, front office executives have a bigger pool of talent to constantly evaluate. The Colts must have seen something they liked when in a late season addition, the Colts signed away a linebacker Cameron McGrone from the practice squad of their historic rival, the New England Patriots.

The Hometown Product

Local fans of the Colts are sure to recognize McGrone, as his football career began locally in Indianapolis as a star player for Lawrence Central High School. Out of high school, McGrone was a four star recruit and a top prospect from the state.

After a stellar high school career, McGrone committed to play outside linebacker for the Michigan Wolverines. Starting out as a red-shirt freshman year, McGrone moved to the active roster his sophomore year, and eventually earned a starting role for the Wolverines on defense. Upon completion of his sophomore campaign, McGrone earned All-Big Ten honors (honorable mention) ending the season with 4 sacks, 66 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss.

McGrone’s junior and senior seasons were cut short by the Covid year and injuries, but with decent tape, ‘adequate size and athletic ability,’ McGrone was drafted in the 5th round by the New England Patriots. McGrone spent his rookie season on injured reserve and spent the entirety of this season on the Patriot’s practice squad. After the Colts signed McGrone off New England’s practice squad, Patriot’s insider Mark Daniels suggested the Patriots would be “disappointed to lose him” despite McGrone not being on the active roster.

Patriots really like Cameron McGrone. I'm sure they're disappointed to lose him. https://t.co/juUydqUtjt — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 20, 2022

Additional Roster Moves

In addition to signing McGrone away from the Patriots the Colts made some expected moves. After speculation from across the league, the Colts made things official by placing star running back Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve. In a corresponding move the Colts signed running back Jordan Wilkins from their practice squad to the active roster.

In a relatively surprising move, the Colts also waived veteran defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo. The move was certainly unexpected as Odenigbo coming off what was his best game of the season. In their historic loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Odenigbo had a sack, two tackles, and was responsible for the blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown. Odenigbo was more than a decent player along the defensive line for the Colts and was a consistent and active part of that rotation. This season Odenigbo has played in every single game and was active on just under 25 percent of the snaps this season.

This move comes as a surprise because of the major injuries the Colts have suffered along their defensive front seven. The Colts have been with out their star linebacker Shaq Leonard for most of the season and on the D-line the Colts have been extremely thin on the depth chart since the season ending injury to defensive end Tyquan Lewis.

For the Colts, the rebuild is just beginning.