Colts Rookie Looking Impressive at Offseason Workouts

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to be very young at wide receiver this season. But the Colts may also be just as young at left tackle.

Indianapolis drafted Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. If all goes well in June, Raimann will compete for the starting left tackle job during training camp.

Based on how Raimann has performed through the first two weeks of offseason workouts, all signs point to that happening.

“Bernhard’s done a really, really nice job,” Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters on June 1. “Really smart, really engaged, really athletic for the position.

“It’s only obviously been a short time so far, but he’s made a very good first impression.”

Reich Sees Everything in Bernhard Raimann From College

As the cliché goes, the tape doesn’t lie. Fortunately for the Colts, that’s coming to fruition with Raimann.

Reich says that everything that led the organization to take an interest in Raimann during the draft process has appeared on the field with the offensive tackle during OTAs.

“You can tell he’s got the right mindset of an offensive linemen,” Reich said. “It’s about the unit, it’s about the team. Willing to do whatever it takes. All the things that we saw on film from him in college — his athleticism, his bend, his power.

“Now it’s just a question of putting that to the test at this level against a higher level of competition.”

Raimann should receive that chance once all the Colts edge rushers are at the team’s facility. Obviously, the preseason will be another opportunity for Raimann to face serious NFL competition.

Bernhard Raimann and Matt Pryor to Compete at Left Tackle

Looking good during OTAs is a great thing for rookies, but Raimann won’t just be given the starting role at left tackle. He is going to have to earn it from veteran Matt Pryor.

Before drafting Raimann, Colts general manager Chris Ballard was very complimentary of Pryor while appearing The Pat McAfee Show on March 22.

“Matt Pryor played really good for us this year, and I think people kind of ignored it,” Ballard said. “Even against the Raiders, when you go back and watch the Raider game, he was outstanding at left tackle, so we’ll give him the first shot at it.”

It’s currently unclear if Pryor is still the front runner, but Indianapolis has given no indication that he won’t have “the first shot at” starting at left tackle.

The Colts re-signed Pryor this offseason to a deal worth upwards of $6 million for 2022.

Including against the Raiders, Pryor started five games last season. Indianapolis acquired him in a trade with a seventh-round draft pick from the Philadelphia Eagles for a sixth-round selection.

Pryor, who will turn 28 in December, has appeared in 44 NFL games, making 15 starts. The Eagles drafted him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Colts also have 10-year veteran Dennis Kelly on the depth chart at offensive tackle, but he will likely be the backup right tackle behind Braden Smith.

With Raimann practicing well, left tackle should be a position to watch all summer in Indianapolis.