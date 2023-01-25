Colts Rumored as Potential Suitors to Land MVP QB: Report

A recent mock draft suggested that the Indianapolis Colts could move up in the 2023 draft to select a rookie quarterback, but an ESPN report on January 24 revealed the team could trade for a veteran signal caller instead: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Written by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the report revealed that an NFC executive believes that the Colts are in a position to trade for the 4-time NFL MVP. Given the uncertainty of both Rodgers’ and Indianapolis’ situations heading into the offseason, the Colts’ No. 4 pick is “an easy dangling point in a potential deal with Green Bay.”

How Realistic is it for Rodgers to join the Colts?

After signing a 3-year extension worth $150 million last offseason, Rodgers’ cap hits will be “around $15.75 million this year and $32.5 million the next,” per Fowler. The Colts have $20.6 million in cap space this offseason, making a trade for Rodgers a possibility.

While Ryan said he plans on returning to the NFL in 2023, the odds of it being with the Colts are unlikely. Indianapolis could save $17.2 million if Ryan is cut this offseason.

Fowler believes the Colts’ biggest need is quarterback.

“They absolutely need a quarterback,” Fowler wrote. “Despite a four-win season, the roster is not void of talent, especially on defense.”

On the other hand, the Packers could turn to Jordan Love as its future starting quarterback. Love, a 2020 first round pick, threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022. With a year left on Love’s rookie deal, the Packers could start him next year to see if they want to keep him around after 2023.

“(Colts general manager Chris) Ballard has to get one [a quarterback] and get it right,” the NFC executive said in Fowler’s report.

On first read of #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' new contract, he gets: $42 million in 2022

$59.515M in 2023

$49.3M in 2024 So that's $150.815M over the next three years, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

Like previous offseasons, Rodgers is in control when it comes to his future. On the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he will make a decision on his future when the time is right, also noting his willingness to restructure his contract whether or not he plays for the Packers.

Rodgers’ Ability to Play at a High Level

The Packers finished 2022 with an 8-9 record, narrowly missing the playoffs. Rodgers had a “down year” in his age-39 season, throwing for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. What’s interesting is that Rodgers did not throw for more than 300 yards in a game all year.

Still, it’s important to remember that the Packers’ leading receivers were Allen Lazard (who had less than 800 yards) and rookie Christian Watson. With limited weapons, Green Bay came up just short of a playoff berth even without Davante Adams, who had over 1,500 yards with the Packers in 2021 and was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason.

Rodgers could end up in a more favorable quarterback situation if he’s given more firepower. Besides the Colts, another team that could also try to trade for Rodgers is the New York Jets.

“Some people around the league can see it — assuming the Jets work on that cap deficit of nearly $3 million,” Fowler wrote in his report.

An NFC coordinator added that the Jets’ skill position players could make New York an attractive destination for Rodgers.

“‘That receiving corps is really talented and you know the defense is good,’” an NFC coordinator told Fowler. “‘They have pieces and are trending up. They should be desperate to get a QB in my opinion.’”

The Colts, on the other hand, could ultimately elect to draft and develop a rookie after starting three veteran quarterbacks for the last three seasons (Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan). One of Fowler’s sources suggests otherwise, pointing towards Rodgers’ successful career as an instrumental factor as to why the Colts would trade for him.

“‘Maybe they [the Colts] just draft one (quarterback) and save the money, but Rodgers would be different than their other past stopgap options because he’s more of a sure thing,’” an NFC executive told Fowler.