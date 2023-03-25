Colts Schedule Top 30 Visit with QB Draft Prospect: Report

The Indianapolis Colts are continuing the search for their next quarterback this off-season.

The team has an official top 30 visit scheduled with top quarterback draft prospect Will Levis, according to The Blue Stable’s Landon Oliver.

Zak Keefer from The Athletic wrote in a story that the visit is set to take place “in the coming weeks,” also noting that Levis recently met with Colts legendary quarterback Peyton Manning to review game film and discuss the draft process.

Levis is one of four quarterbacks projected to be selected in the first round.

A two-year starter at Kentucky, Levis put up 5,876 passing yards and 46 touchdowns during his four-year college career, which started at Penn State.

Colts owner Jim Irsay’s stance on adding a new quarterback has set expectations that the team will do so through the draft, especially since the team has the No. 4 overall pick.

The team inquired about trading up to No. 1 to ensure selecting their favorite QB prospect, but the Carolina Panthers pulled the trigger and moved up from No. 9 instead.

Levis could stand out to Colts general manager Chris Ballard due to his intangibles: arm strength, mobility and size. Each of Indy’s starting quarterbacks over the last few years have possessed those traits.

A mock draft released earlier this off-season even projected the Colts to trade up to No. 1 for Levis.

Levis Holds Pro Day Session

Levis showed off his talent in a Pro Day session put on by the University of Kentucky on March 24. His arm strength was on full display as Levis hopes to continue to prove that he’s ready to play as soon as he’s drafted.

Horseshoe Huddle’s Destin Adams said Levis had some rough patches but his overall performance was successful.

“He had his down moments due to a few inaccurate balls where he left it short/behind his receiver as well as multiple drops from his receivers on the day (who were forced to do push-ups after practice as a result),” Adams said. “But overall, it was a strong day for Levis, who showed off his biggest weapon and something that you simply can’t coach, ‘his cannon.’”

Flat footed and still has a ton of power on these throws pic.twitter.com/PXMs2Xx63D — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) March 24, 2023

Keefer said Levis is spending this offseason focusing on mechanics — specifically footwork, which “routinely got sloppy at Kentucky.” He noted that Levis’ strong arm is beneficial but could also be a liability.

“That’s what can get a big arm like Levis in trouble: He sometimes can trust it too much,” Keefer wrote.

Keefer also noted that Colts Midwest area scout Mike Lacy was the only team personnel member present at Levis’ throwing session.

Colts Host Another Top 30 Visit

In addition to Indianapolis bringing in Levis for a top 30 visit, the team recently met with UCLA left guard Atonio Mafi.

Mafi started 13 games at left guard in 2022, finishing with 56 career games (and tying a UCLA record). He was named to the All-Pac-12 second team and was part of an offensive line that received semifinal recognition for the Joe Moore Award.

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Colts held the visit virtually. He has already met with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints but is also expected to visit the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

Given the Colts’ offensive line struggles and Matt Pryor’s status as an impending free agent, the team could be looking to address offensive line depth. The unit shuffled its lineup throughout 2022 and allowed 60 sacks.