Colts To Bring In Seven Candidates For Next Round Of Interviews; Including Jeff Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts will bring back up to seven candidates for their open head coaching position according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In their first round of interviews, the Colts interviewed over a dozen candidates. One candidate confirmed to have a second interview scheduled is the Colts 2022 interim head coach, Jeff Saturday.

“Colts’ interim HC Jeff Saturday is scheduled to have his second interview today for the full-time head coaching job in Indianapolis, per sources,” wrote Schefter in a tweet. “The Colts plan to conduct a second round interviews with seven HC candidates, per source.”



Insiders believe Jeff Saturday has inside track

Saturday’s inclusion in the second round of interviews should come as no surprise, with Jim Irsay, owner of the Colts, voicing his support of Saturday as a candidate throughout the hiring process, calling Saturday a “great candidate” in conversation with ESPN’s Michelle Beisner-Buck.

Several NFL insiders believe that Saturday has the inside track for the head coaching gig. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported on Sunday January 22 that Irsay has confidence in Saturday. “Irsay believes in him and wants him to have a chance.” Pelissero said.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes Saturday still being in the interview process is a good sign that he may end up with the job.

“The longer Saturday remains in the mix, the greater the chance he gets the job.’ Florio wrote. “He’s [Saturday] in it. And he may very well win it.”

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports backs up Florio’s claim, reporting Irsay still “desires to hire” Saturday, while noting that some who work with Irsay and have Irsay’s ear and “are not in favor of him as a HC.”

Even without the reported support of Irsay, Saturday does not lack confidence. In his post-season press conference, Saturday spoke on how things will change if he gets the permanent job as head coach.

If I get this job, there’s going to be significant change.” The way I do things is not the way it’s been done,” Saturday said. “When I came in, I’m thrust into how things had been done for the past however many years. I’m appreciative of that, the work that they’ve done and the success that they’ve had, but it will look different.”

Additional candidates

Along with Saturday, three other candidates have emerged as ones who have been invited back for a second round of interviews. As reported by Pelissero, Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys is on the list for the Colts. Quinn interviewed for the Job on January 20 and is considered a top candidate around the league to get one of the NFL head coaching openings. Quinn has been interviewed for the Denver Broncos job and Arizona Cardinals job as well.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, another candidate confirmed to be on the slate for a second interview is the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Morris interviewed for the Colts job on January 13 and according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the interview “went really well.”



I heard his interview with the Colts went very well and he might be in play there. https://t.co/burLqZSr8W — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 19, 2023

Morris is not the only Rams coordinator to get a second interview. Graziano reported that the Rams defensive backs coach, Ejiro Evero, will also be invited back for a second interview.