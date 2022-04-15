Colts Welcome Veteran Defender for Visit: Report

The Indianapolis Colts continue to host veteran defenders for visits this week.

Reporter Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports safety Darian Thompson is the latest defender to take a trip to the Indianapolis facility. The Colts reportedly welcomed the six-year veteran for a visit on April 14.

The #Colts had veteran S Darian Thompson in for a visit yesterday, source says. Former #Giants third-round pick spent the last four seasons with the #Cowboys. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 15, 2022

News of Thompson’s visit broke the morning of April 15. Less than two hours later, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Colts were signing two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore reportedly visited the Colts on April 13.

Colts Plugging Holes in Secondary

Indianapolis considering Thompson is just the latest example of the organization emphasizing its needs in the secondary. Since the beginning of April, Indianapolis has signed three safeties — Armani Watts, Brandon King and Rodney McLeod.

The Colts also signed cornerback Brandon Facyson to a one-year deal on March 15.

Of course, Gilmore became Indianapolis’ crown jewel in free agency when the Colts added him on a two-year contract on April 15.

The Colts agreed to a one-year deal worth about $1.2 million with Watts on April 5. The contract details for fellow safeties King and McLeod have yet to be disclosed.

In free agency this offseason, the Colts have lost safety George Odum and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. They also traded cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

But all these additions make up for those losses. If signed, Thompson will become the sixth new player added to the Colts secondary this offseason.

Other than Matt Ryan, Indianapolis hasn’t added any new players on offense.

Darian Thompson on Special Teams

Thompson has the ability to provide depth to any secondary. But wherever he lands, he will likely contribute most on special teams.

Thompson dressed for only five games with the Dallas Cowboys last season, but in those contests, he appeared on 80% of his team’s special teams snaps. During 2020, Thompson played in 15 games and finished third for the Cowboys in special teams snaps.

It’s interesting that the Colts hosted Thompson for a visit after already signing Watts, who had a similar role with the Kansas City Chiefs as Thompson did with Dallas. Watts was ranked inside the top three for the Chiefs in special teams snaps during both 2020 and 2021. In 2020, Watts led the Chiefs with 330 special teams snaps.

A third-round pick from the 2016 NFL Draft, Thompson began his career with the New York Giants. He played two seasons with the team that drafted him, starting 16 games for the Giants in 2017.

Thompson has spent the last four years in Dallas, appearing in 45 games, starting 11 of them. He made seven starts at strong safety in 2020 and still finished third on the team in special teams snaps.

In six NFL seasons, Thompson has 173 combine tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. He also has 10 pass defenses and two interceptions.

During his last full season in 2020, Thompson posted 43 combined tackles, one quarterback hit and an interception. Last year, he had three combined tackles.