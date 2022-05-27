Colts Star Defender Dealing With Nagging Injury at OTAs

All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard played 98% of the defensive snaps for the Indianapolis Colts during the 2021 season. But he wasn’t on the field when voluntary offseason workouts began at the end of May.

Colts insider Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reported on May 25 that Leonard was sitting out practice in order to rest his ankle.

Darius Leonard sat out today for mostly precautionary reasons with his ankle, Frank Reich says, but admits he was a little surprised. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 25, 2022

Leonard has been dealing with issues in his left ankle for about a year. He had surgery on that ankle last July. He told the media in a press conference on May 4 that he’s hoping to avoid surgery this summer, but Leonard needed the extra rest to begin voluntary offseason workouts.

“It’s attached, I mean, it’s there,” Leonard told the media on May 25. “We’re working on it. It feels a whole lot better than what it did, coming from the ending of the season. Just a lot of time to rest, trying to make it stronger, stuff like that. I feel better coming in this season than I did last year, I can say that.”

Darius Leonard Made the All-Pro Team Despite Nagging Ankle Injury

While head coach Frank Reich being “a little surprised” by Leonard’s absence isn’t a great sign, it’s important to note again that the May workouts are voluntary. There’s no point in pushing through injuries with the regular season still more than three months away.

Leonard also proved last year what he can do with a limited offseason. He missed training camp because of ankle surgery last July. Leonard returned in early August and still played much of the season through ankle pain.

Even so, Leonard played a career-high 1,001 snaps and made his third career All-Pro team.

In 16 games, Leonard posted 122 combined tackles, including 4 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 4 interceptions, 8 pass defenses and 8 forced fumbles.

The Colts are trying to implement a new defensive system with Gus Bradley the new coordinator, so the team would certainly prefer Leonard was on the field during OTAs. But resting his ankle as needed is still more important.

Colts Missing Three Defenders to Begin OTAs

In addition to Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue were also not on the field as offseason workouts started the end of May.

Moore was at the team facility, but Erickson reports he is not participating in team workouts because he “is upset and feels like he’s underpaid.”

Colts staff writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports Ngakoue was not at the offseason workouts at all, but that he will be joining the team soon.

Again, in a perfect world, Indianapolis would have all these defenders on the field to build defensive chemistry under Bradley. But the Colts aren’t alarmed by these spring absences.

“I’m not worried,’’ Reich said. “That doesn’t mean I’m not worried it doesn’t stretch into training camp. I hope whatever needs to get worked out – whether that’s something or nothing [gets resolved].

Despite this fall being Ngakoue’s first season in Indianapolis, it might be a little less necessary for him to be on the field for voluntary workouts.

“The Colts are confident with Ngakoue’s familiarity with coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme and don’t expect his absence to be an issue,” wrote Keefer.

Hopefully for the Colts, that’s the case. Indianapolis will need Leonard, Moore and Ngakoue all on the field for the defense to realize its full potential.