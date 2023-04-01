Colts Boost Roster With 2 New Veteran Weapons: Report

The Indianapolis Colts are adding offensive weapons.

The Colts announced on March 31 that the team has signed running back Darrynton Evans. Additionally, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Colts also signed veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown.

We have signed RB Darrynton Evans. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 31, 2023

Tight end Pharaoh Brown has agreed to terms with the #Colts, per source. Will sign April 9, pending physical. Brown has 51 catches for 478 yards since entering the league in 2019. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 31, 2023

Both players aren’t expected to figure into the starting lineup, but each could be key depth players on offense.

Colts Sign RB Darrynton Evans

Indianapolis found out last season that it’s hard to have too many running backs.

Jonathan Taylor dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season as did Nyheim Hines before the Colts traded him to the Buffalo Bills for fellow running back Zack Moss.

Depth running backs Deon Jackson, Jordan Wilkins and Phillip Lindsay all registered at least 10 carries for the Colts last season.

Evans joined the NFL as a third-round pick for the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 NFL draft. He recorded 54 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards, scoring a receiving touchdown, on 16 touches as a rookie.

In 2021, former rushing champion Derrick Henry missed nine games in 2021, but Evans was even less involved that season. He recorded 7 rushing yards on 2 attempts and had 2 catches for 11 yards during his second year.

The Titans waived Evans last offseason. He then joined the Chicago Bears. Evans spent most of the 2022 season on the Chicago practice squad.

The Bears elevated Evans from the practice squad for six games last season. He rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries and caught 1 pass for 33 yards.

Taylor and Moss are expected to be Indianapolis’ top two running backs in 2023. Evans will likely battle for the No. 3 role.

But The Indianapolis Star’s Nate Atkins posted on Twitter that behind Taylor, the Colts’ running back depth is influx. Other than Taylor, Moss and Evans, the Colts still have Jackson, along with running backs Jake Funk and Aaron Shampklin, on their roster.

Zack Moss has the lead on that, but it could always change. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 31, 2023

In three seasons, Evans has 125 rushing yards and 71 receiving yards in 12 games. He’s also returned 10 kickoffs for 223 yards.

Colts Reportedly Sign TE Pharaoh Brown

With Brown, the Colts are adding an even more experienced weapon at tight end.

Brown went undrafted in 2017, but he spent a majority of that season with the then Oakland Raiders. He caught his first pass during his third season in the league with the Cleveland Browns.

In 2020, Brown became a regular depth contributor. He’s posted at least 10 catches and 100 receiving yards each of the last three years. In 2021, Brown recorded career-highs of 23 receptions and 171 receiving yards with the Houston Texans.

While playing for the Browns and Texans last season, Brown had 12 catches for 117 yards.

Brown, though, could have trouble making the final roster in Indianapolis. The Colts have quite a bit of depth at tight end with Mo Alie-Cox as the team’s starter and three other promising tight ends at 25 years old.

Alie-Cox had 3 touchdown receptions, which was tied for second on the team behind only top wide receiver Michael Pittman in 2022. The most experienced of the three 25-year-old tight ends, Kylen Granson, led the Colts tight ends with 31 receptions.

The other two 25-year-old tight ends were rookies last year — Jelani Woods and Andrew Ogletree.

Woods led the Colts tight ends with 312 receiving yards. He also had 3 touchdowns.

Ogletree suffered a season-ending injury during training camp, but he impressed in practice prior to his injury.

Furthermore, the Colts have tight ends Rashod Berry, Nikola Kalinic and Jalen Wydermyer on their roster.

Brown has 51 receptions, 478 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in five NFL seasons.