Disgruntled Star Receiver, Potential Colts Target Requests Trade

The Indianapolis Colts have a need at wide receiver. Now, one of the most productive wideouts from the 2021 season is reportedly available on the target market.

Sports reporter Jeff Darlington of ESPN tweeted on April 20 that 2021 All-Pro wideout Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport identified the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions as the top potential landing spots for Samuel if he is traded. But Rapoport added “most other teams who like really good players” could be interested as well.

Ian Rapoport Says Deebo Samuel ‘Would Be Great’ With Colts

Former Colts punter and media personality Pat McAfee speculated on April 13 with Rapoport about Samuel coming to the Colts. Rapoport would not confirm he’s heard any rumors connecting the All-Pro receiver to Indianapolis but admitted Samuel “would be great” in blue and white.

“If he was on the Colts, which I have no earthly idea is going to happen, I have not heard that,” Rapoport said while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show. “But he would be great because he’s a great football player.”

Samuel led the 49ers with 77 catches and 1,405 receiving yards last season. San Francisco also used Samuel in the backfield, giving him 59 carries. He rushed for 365 yards.

Overall, Samuel posted 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns.

Interestingly, Rapoport reported that part of the reason Samuel is requesting a trade is because of the way he was used on offense last year.

“[The 49ers] have wanted to make inroads on a long-term extension with Deebo Samuel. They want to make him one of the higher paid receivers in the NFL. He has just been, as of now, unwilling to accept or engage in any offer or any discussion,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “The reason for that, from my understanding, is he simply wants to be elsewhere. And there are some questions and frustrations, from his standpoint, about his usage.

“He’s a top receiver. He also takes a lot of hits, used like a running back, put all over the field. It just does not sound like he is comfortable, as of right now, in the way he’s being used.”

Even if he only plays wide receiver in Indianapolis, Samuel would be a major upgrade for the Colts. Besides Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis has only one wideout (Keke Coutee) on the roster who’s even recorded a 400-yard season in the NFL.

Obstacles for Colts to Trade for Deebo Samuel

As great of an upgrade as Samuel would be, it won’t be easy to acquire the 2021 All-Pro receiver.

Presumably, the asking price for the 26-year-old wideout starts with a first-round pick. Indianapolis has no first-round choice this year thanks to the Carson Wentz trade last offseason.

San Francisco doesn’t have a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft either. In all likelihood, the 49ers will want a first-round choice this year if they are willing to trade away their best player.

Trading for Samuel will also require signing him to an expensive, long-term extension. Even though money doesn’t seem to be the biggest issue for Samuel in San Francisco, he could still demand a Tyreek Hill-like contract around $30 million per season.

Offering that kind of money per season would be a tendency breaker for Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

The good news for a potential Samuel trade to Indianapolis is the Colts have executed a sign-and-trade, dealing away a top NFL Draft pick previously. Ironically, that experience was with the 49ers.

The Colts traded the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to San Francisco for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner.