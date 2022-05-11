Colts Host Former College Star for Free Agent Visit: Report

Although it’s been done prudently, the Indianapolis Colts haven’t been shy about adding to their defense this offseason. General manager Chris Ballard may not be done adding yet either.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on May 10 that the Colts hosted former college standout defensive end DeMarcus Walker for a free agent visit. Wilson added that Walker will also visit the Tennessee Titans.

In five NFL seasons, Walker has recorded 82 combined tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits and 12.5 sacks. He also has two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

DeMarcus Walker’s Stardom at Florida State

Walker hasn’t blossomed in the NFL, especially in the sack department, but there’s a reason the Denver Broncos drafted him at No. 51 overall in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

At Florida State, Walker was a star. He posted double-digit sack totals in back-to-back seasons as a junior and senior in 2015 and 2016, respectively. He led the Seminoles in sacks both years.

In 2016, Walker finished second in the ACC with 16.0 sacks and won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year Award. He was also a consensus All-American that year with 68 total tackles, including 21.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two pass breakups as well.

Despite his college success, though, NFL analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com predicted that Walker would struggle to transition to the next level as an elite pass rusher.

“Walker’s sack totals are impressive, but he’s not the type of “early win” sack artist that generally post those types of numbers,” Zierlein wrote about Walker before the 2017 NFL Draft. “He’s a base end with power to hold up at the point, but better suited to reduce inside as interior rusher on passing downs.

“Walker lacks the desired size and physical traits teams look for off the edge; a move to three-technique isn’t out of the question.”

However, Walker hasn’t proven he has the size to play along the interior of an NFL defensive line either. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, he is smaller than the average NFL defensive tackle.

How DeMarcus Walker Could Fit With the Colts

Indianapolis possesses two potentially strong edge rushers in Yannick Ngakoue and Kwity Paye. The Colts are also pretty solid in the middle of their defensive line with DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

But Indianapolis could use more depth along the defensive line as a whole. Walker could provide that along with a veteran presence in the locker room.

Walker will turn 28 at the end of September. In all likelihood, he’s peaked as an NFL prospect. But taking a flier on a former college star is never really a bad thing. Walker had 26.5 sacks in his final 26 college games.

Spotrac reports the Colts have about $13.5 million in salary cap space remaining for the 2022 season, but that doesn’t take into account offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, who Indianapolis signed on May 10.

Walker’s cap hit with the Houston Texans last season was approximately $1.45 million according to Spotrac.