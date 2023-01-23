NFL Head Coaching Candidate Cancels Interview With Colts: Report

The Indianapolis Colts started this offseason with one of the more extensive head coaching searches in NFL history. As the postseason has progressed, the list of candidates has been shrinking although not always primarily by Indianapolis’ choice.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on January 22 that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled his interview with the Colts and the Arizona Cardinals after already interviewing with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans the day prior.

Glazer tweeted that the reason for the cancelation was for Ryans to focus on San Francisco’s divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

49ers Def. Coord DeMeco Ryans had 4 HC interviews lined up yesterday, got through 1st two (Broncos and Texans) then canceled the other two remaining in Cards & Colts so he could spend rest of day working on today’s game vs Cowboys more @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 22, 2023

It’s unclear if Ryans’ interview with the Colts will be rescheduled. San Francisco will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on January 29.