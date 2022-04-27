Colts Welcome Veteran Offensive Lineman for Visit: Report

There is just a day remaining before the 2022 NFL Draft, but there’s still plenty of great players left in free agency. So the Indianapolis Colts are focused on not just the draft in late April but also on signing free agents.

With that in mind, NFL Insider Field Yates of ESPN reports the Colts invited veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly for a visit on April 26.

The Colts hosted veteran OT Dennis Kelly on a free agent visit. OT remains a top area of need for Indy going into the draft. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 26, 2022

Kelly played last season, starting four games, with the Green Bay Packers. He has 51 career starts at offensive tackle in his nine-year career.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Colts Could Use Depth at Offensive Tackle

One of the more popular picks in mock drafts for the Colts this offseason has been offensive tackle. So it would not be a surprise to see general manager Chris Ballard add a tackle in free agency before the start of training camp.

Kelly would obviously bring more NFL experience than a rookie in the draft. Kelly even has experience in the AFC South, as he played for the Tennessee Titans from 2016-20.

The veteran offensive tackle started a career-high 16 games at right tackle for the Titans in 2020. He also started 10 games at right tackle as a rookie for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012.

Those are the only two seasons of Kelly’s career where he started at least 10 games. But Kelly has made at least one start every year since 2012.

The Eagles drafted Kelly out of Purdue in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In addition to five years with the Titans, he has played three seasons for the Eagles and one for the Packers.

Dennis Kelly Could Compete with Matt Pryor at Left Tackle

While the Colts have given no indication that they are interested in re-signing veteran left tackle Eric Fisher, who remains available in free agency, the Colts did re-sign Pryor to a contract worth upwards of $6 million for 2022.

The Colts also signed offensive tackle Brandon Kemp this offseason.

Ballard was very complimentary of Pryor while on The Pat McAfee Show on March 22.

“Matt Pryor played really good for us this year, and I think people kind of ignored it,” Ballard said. “Even against the Raiders, when you go back and watch the Raider game, he was outstanding at left tackle, so we’ll give him the first shot at it.”

Despite that confidence, competition for Pryor wouldn’t be a bad idea. Pryor only has five career starts at tackle in his three-year NFL career.

Even if Pryor does start, adding Kelly to the mix gives the Colts depth at a position where they needed it last year. Right tackle Branden Smith has been a solid starter for the Colts over the last four years, but he has started every game in a season just once since 2018.

Last year, Smith played in a career-low 11 games.

As of April 27, Spotrac reports the Colts have about $13.5 million remaining in salary cap space for the 2022 season. That’s ranked the 14th-most in the league.

Last season, Kelly received a base salary of $1.075 million and counted as a $1.325 million cap hit.