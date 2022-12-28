Colts Linked to Recently Benched 3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback

Matt Ryan is not the only multi-time Pro Bowl quarterback who will finish the 2022 season on the bench.

On December 28, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they plan to bench Derek Carr for the final two games of the regular season. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels revealed that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games with Chase Garbers serving as the team’s backup.

Carr will be inactive as the team’s No. 3 quarterback.

The writing’s on the wall that Carr may have played his final down for the Raiders. If that’s the case, the Indianapolis Colts become an interesting potential land spot for Carr.

Yup and could happen soon. Carr will get a head start on the rest of the FA QBs. Watch the #Jets #Colts and #Commanders here. https://t.co/1Thfkr7bsl — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 28, 2022

How Derek Carr Potentially Fits With Colts

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what’s gone wrong for Carr and the Raiders offense this season. But it’s been a big disappointment in 2022.

During the offseason, the Raiders traded for Carr’s former college teammate, wide receiver Davante Adams, and hired head coach Josh McDaniels. Both were expected to help Carr take the next big step.

Carr posted a career-high 4,804 passing yards with 23 touchdowns in a tumultuous 2021 season that saw his head coach, Jon Gruden, resign in embarrassing fashion, and his top young wideout, Henry Ruggs, released after crashing his car allegedly driving at a high speed while intoxicated. The crash resulted in the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

But instead of taking the next step, Carr has regressed, throwing a league-high and career-most 14 interceptions this season. His completion percentage is also a career-low 60.8%. He also has 3,522 passing yards with 24 touchdowns.

Overall, Carr owns a 63-79 record as a starting NFL quarterback, and he’s posted at least 10 interceptions in six of his nine seasons.

Despite three Pro Bowl appearances, that resume doesn’t exactly scream stellar franchise quarterback.

With those kinds of totals, it’s worth wondering if the Colts should be interested in Carr.

Nine years into his career, his 2021 season looks more like an aberration than this season. Furthermore, at 31 years old, Carr has likely peaked.

Colts’ 2023 Starting Quarterback ‘Isn’t Currently on the Roster’

Despite Carr’s obvious flaws, Sports Illustrated essentially predicted the Colts to be linked to the Raiders signal caller this offseason because of how poorly all three quarterbacks for Indianapolis have played in 2022.

“Matt Ryan is 37-years old and has been mothballed for the season. Nick is 34, a spot starter during most of his career, and the Colts can part ways with him for relatively cheap in 2023,” the Colts staff at SI wrote. “Sam Ehlinger is a former-6th round pick in 2021 with two starts under his belt in a season that would scream ‘play the young guy!’

“The Colts are going to be linked to every available quarterback in the NFL Draft, free agency, and trade proposals, and the Raiders just made a move that suggests Carr will not be a Raider in 2023.”

It’s hard to argue against the idea that Indianapolis’ starting quarterback next year is not currently on the roster. Ryan has just one fewer interception than Carr and 10 fewer touchdowns (14 touchdowns versus 13 picks). His completion percentage is a healthy 67.0%, but his 6.6 yards per attempt average is his lowest since 2010.

Ehlinger is a sixth-round pick who has only two career NFL starts. He went 32-for-52 while throwing for 304 passing yards with an interception in those two games.

Foles made his first start of the year on December 26 and struggled mightily, with 3 interceptions and 7 sacks.

Whether it’s Carr, another veteran or a rookie, it would not at all be shocking if the Colts have a new Week 1 starter behind center in 2023.

It’s possible the Colts could add a veteran and rookie signal caller next season. Carr could be a “bridge” quarterback if whatever quarterback Indianapolis drafts is not ready to start as a rookie.