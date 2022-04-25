2022 NFL Draft: WR Compared to Pro Bowler Identified as ‘Fit’ for Colts

There’s a lot of nonsense surrounding the NFL Draft, especially in the days leading up to the first round.

But there seems to be a growing consensus about the No. 42 overall pick for the Indianapolis Colts — Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore would be a good fit.

A draft analyst, a Colts staff writer and radio host in Indianapolis all identified Moore as a possibility for the Colts in the second round.

Moore posted 171 receptions, 2,482 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns in three college seasons at Western Michigan. He also had a rushing score.

Why Skyy Moore Is a Popular Target for Colts

During the first half of April, if there was a growing trend on who the Colts might take at No. 42 overall, it was Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay of ESPN and Colts expert Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated both projected Pickens to the Colts in the second round of their mock drafts.

Now with the 2022 NFL Draft just days away, Skyy Moore is becoming a popular target for the Colts in the media.

Staff writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic listed Moore first on a list of potential Colts targets in an article on April 25. Indianapolis radio host Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan did the same, including Moore at the top of a 12-player list of possible draft targets for the Colts.

Finally, NFL writer Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named Moore one of the top three NFL Draft targets for Indianapolis.

“Moore projects as a durable and dependable slot receiver who’ll arrive with great hands and an innate ability to win contested catches,” wrote Keefer.

“With the way Reich runs his offense — lots of crossing routes, which often get his receivers plenty open — the addition of a speedy, versatile slot receiver like Moore could be a boon for this scheme and new QB Matt Ryan.”

Keefer also identified George Pickens as a fit for the Colts, but Bowen and Knox did not have Pickens on their lists.

“Top-end speed and reliable hands are two things that don’t often go together. But Moore offers that,” Bowen wrote. “The hope here is Moore could be the slot receiver Parris Campbell was thought to be back in 2019.”

“Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore wouldn’t operate as a true No. 2 option in Indianapolis, but he’s a savvy, versatile player Ryan could utilize in multiple situations,” Knox wrote. “At 5’9″ and 195 pounds, Moore is on the smaller side, but he can play on the perimeter or in the slot.”

Skyy Moore Compared to Golden Tate

Other than a potential target for the Colts, if there’s a consensus around Moore, it’s that he’s a top 12 wide receiver in the 2022 draft class. The draft scouts at ESPN and Pro Football Focus both ranked him as one of the best seven wideouts in the class while Bleacher Report’s rankings have him listed as the No. 11 receiver.

NFL scout Nate Tice of Bleacher Report compared Moore to 2014 Pro Bowl wide receiver Golden Tate.

“Overall, Moore should be a reliable auxiliary option to start his career, with his ability to operate inside and outside making him very useful. He is not the most overwhelming athlete, but he truly makes the most of each target,” Tice wrote. “He is a good route runner with reliable hands and enough athletic ability to win versus man coverage and pressed cornerbacks.

“He has the upside of being a good No. 2-type option who can move around the formation and be a chain mover on short and intermediate routes.”

In 11 NFL seasons, Tate posted 695 receptions and 8,278 receiving yards. During four full seasons with the Detroit Lions, Tate posted three 1,000-yard seasons.

Moore was a solid contributor as a freshman and sophomore, but in his third college season, he broke out with 96 catches, 1,293 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Like Tate, he also has some experience returning kickoffs and punts.

The Colts are expected to target wide receiver in the second round to fill a hole behind the team’s top wideout Michael Pittman Jr. He is the only wide receiver on the Colts current roster to record more than 400 receiving yards in a season.