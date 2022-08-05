Colts Rookie ‘Moving up’ Offensive Depth Chart

NFL teams typically don’t have an official depth chart until the end of the preseason just before Week 1. But that didn’t stop Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady from telling reporters one of the team’s rookies is increasing his role, rising on the tentative depth chart.

That rookie is tight end Drew Ogletree.

“It’s just kind of the rotation, but he is moving up. I mean you can see he’s making play after play,” Brady said to reporters about Ogletree on August 4. “Part of it is monitoring Mo Alie-Cox’s reps a little bit as you saw he got banged up on that first day. He’s fine. So, just kind of rotating the guys, seeing what they can do.”

The Colts drafted three offensive players, including two pass catchers, with their first three selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ogletree didn’t come off the board to Indianapolis until the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round.

But through a week and a half of training camp, Ogletree is making as big of an impression as any of the Colts offensive rookies.

Ogletree’s One-Handed Catch

Colts beat writer Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reported Ogletree has had “a clean camp” in terms of avoiding physical and mental mistakes. Ogletree really shined, though, while getting regular snaps with the first-team offense during practice on August 4.

Quarterback Matt Ryan found Ogletree over the middle for a big gain on one play.

Ogletree also made a dazzling one-handed catch for a touchdown.

Ogletree explained to reporters after practice that he brought the ball in with one hand mostly out of instincts.

“I kind of saw the linebackers split, and once I saw that, I knew I was going to get the ball,” Ogletree said. “I knew Matt (Ryan) was going to put it up high. I didn’t know what side he was going to throw it on.

“I just threw my hand up and made a play.”

Training camp or not, the catch left spectators impressed. The highlight-reel play won’t earn Ogletree a roster spot on its own, but with it coming on the heels of a strong first week of training camp, the sixth-round pick is making a name for himself.

NFL reporter Stephen Holder of ESPN reported the Colts coaches “are noticing” him.

Colts Tight End Depth Chart

Indianapolis possessed a need at tight end following Jack Doyle’s retirement in March. So, the Colts drafted Virginia tight end Jelani Woods in the third round and Ogletree 119 selections later.

In addition to those two rookies, the Colts have Alie-Cox as a veteran and second-year player Kylen Granson at tight end. Alie-Cox is expected to be the team’s starter, but there’s room for another tight end to play significant snaps.

Doyle played 58% of the team’s offensive snaps to lead all tight ends in 2021. Alie-Cox lined up for 55% of Indianapolis’ snaps on offense last year.

Ogletree appears on his way to carving out a significant role for the Colts to help the team fill the hole left from Doyle’s retirement.

Transferring to Youngstown State during 2020, Ogletree played two separate football seasons during the 2021 calendar year because of the change in the FBS schedule due to COVID-19. In the fall, he had 28 receptions for 282 yards in 10 games.