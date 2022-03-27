Former All-Pro Left Tackle Fits Best with Colts, Says NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts have lost two starters along their offensive line from the 2021 season. But there’s still time in free agency for general manager Chris Ballard to address those holes.

NFL writer Nick Shook of NFL.com writes the Colts could even fill one of those vacant spots with a former All-Pro lineman.

Shook looked at the best fits for some of the top remaining NFL free agents in an article on March 23. He identified Indianapolis as the ideal place for 2012 All-Pro left tackle Duane Brown.

“The Colts have a clear need at left tackle and haven’t brought back Eric Fisher, who is currently a free agent after playing in 15 games in his first season in Indianapolis,” Shook wrote. “Brown has chased a title in Seattle and come up short since forcing his way out of Houston in 2017.

“A return to the AFC South would mean two revenge games per year against his former employer, and with Matt Ryan now in the fold, a chance to again pursue a ring once he turns 37 in August.”

Duane Brown to the Colts?

Coming into free agency, Pro Football Focus ranked Brown the 32nd-best player, including the No. 3 offensive tackle, available. Despite that and Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reporting the Seattle Seahawks planned to re-sign the left tackle, Brown remains on the market.

Now two weeks after the legal tampering period began in NFL free agency, PFF ranks Brown the 10th-best player and top left tackle still available.

“While he’s at his best in a zone-heavy scheme, Brown has done it all during his 14-year career,” the PFF scouting department wrote. “He’s been one of the most dependable tackles in the league since his rookie season, and he’s likely entering tackle-for-hire one-year deal status for teams that expect to be in playoff contention.”

The Colts fit that billing since they missed the playoffs by half game last season and traded for quarterback Matt Ryan.

Although Brown’s age could be a concern, he’s the same age as Ryan; both players turn 37 this offseason. Signing Brown to a one-year deal to ensure Ryan’s blindside is protected this fall makes a lot of sense.

On Feb. 27, Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith of Sports Illustrated wrote the ideal contract for Brown was a one-year, $11 million deal. Spotrac reports the Colts have a little more than $22 million in salary cap space remaining, which is fifth-most in the NFL as of March 27.

Matt Pryor to Start for Colts?

Even though signing Brown makes sense, the Colts may already believe they have a solution at left tackle — Matt Pryor.

While Indianapolis let starting left tackle Eric Fisher and right guard Mark Glowinski depart in free agency, the Colts re-signed Pryor on March 15 to a one-year deal worth as much as $6 million.

Pryor only started five games last season but played well. The player grades from PFF ranked him second-best among Colts offensive linemen with at least 400 snaps. Only fellow tackle Branden Smith had a better grade along the Indianapolis offensive line.

Ballard was very complimentary of Pryor while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on March 22.

“Matt Pryor played really good for us this year, and I think people kind of ignored it,” Ballard said. “Even against the Raiders, when you go back and watch the Raider game, he was outstanding at left tackle, so we’ll give him the first shot at it.”

So while Indianapolis may be the best fit for Brown, the Colts don’t appear to view the veteran as the best fit for the organization. It sounds as though Pryor will be the team’s starting left tackle entering training camp.