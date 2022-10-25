Colts New Signal Caller Compared To Current MVP Candidate

In a move that many fans called for but few saw coming, the Indianapolis Colts benched 15-year veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger, a second-year player from Texas.

Ehlinger, a sixth-round draft pick in 2021, played in only three games during his rookie campaign, logging only three rushing attempts. Even as a late-round pick, Ehlinger caught the eye of one of one of the most respected talent evaluators in the game.

Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, compared the Colts’ new signal-caller to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Excited for Sam Ehlinger to get his chance as starter for Colts. When Sam was at @seniorbowl, we compared him to Jalen Hurts. Both are tough, physically put-together dudes w/ good mobility and elite QB makeup. Both players have gotten exponentially better since becoming pros. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 24, 2022

How Ehlinger Compares to Hurts

While Hurts was a second-round draft pick who was always in contention to start in Philadelphia, Ehlinger was never supposed to be the starter, sixth-round picks rarely are. But the two quarterbacks do share similarities. Both players started as true freshmen at their respective universities. However, while Hurts led his team to two national championships, Ehlinger struggled to keep Texas afloat in the Big 12.

During the draft process, neither quarterback was seen as a pure passer. Ehlinger completed 62% of his passes throughout his career, while Hurts completed 65%. But each quarterback shared a trait that had NFL scouts’ mouths watering, their rushing ability.

While Alabama and Oklahoma had many designed quarterback runs for Hurts on his way to 3,274 rushing yards, Ehlinger did most of his rushing off-script. With 554 attempts, the former Longhorn rushed for 1,903 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Nagy scouted Hurts and Ehlinger closely, with both eventually participating in the Senior Bowl. Hurts’s development as a passer impressed Nagy, and he was positive that Hurts would “outplay where he gets drafted.

Been around @JalenHurts a lot and he had better command of the ball in his Combine workout than we’ve ever seen. Impossible not to see he’s becoming a better thrower. He will out-play where he gets drafted…like Dak did. There are similarities.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/rWubaQQrWW — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 28, 2020

Ehlinger’s preparation and leadership immediately caught the eye of the Senior Bowl staff. And his ability to lead a team was a major part of his scouting report. Team scouts said that Ehlinger “should be a coach” and that he’s “super mature, really grounded.”

Frank Reich and company are hoping that his maturity and leadership translate from the locker room to the field for the remainder of the season. And they will certainly be hoping Ehlinger develops as well as Hurts has.

First player to hit me up this morning asking which coaching staff he’ll be working with?@TexasFootball QB Sam Ehlinger, of course. Wanted to get an early start on tape study. Already a pro. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 11, 2021

Pagano Speaks On Ryan’s Benching

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano broke down the move to Ehlinger for The 33rd Team. “You just feel for that organization, you feel for that team, that locker room, and those fans there,” Pagano said as he reacted to the news. He certainly did not shy away from criticizing Ryan’s benching, calling the remainder of the season “a waste.”

But Pagano did try and find the silver lining for Ehlinger and the Colts. “I think he’s got arm talent… He’s a mobile guy, he’s strong, he’s intelligent, smart… He’ll do a nice job as far as managing the games, it won’t be too big for him.”

The former coach did discuss the potential hope for Ehlinger. “They’re all going to find out just what he is… and see if ‘okay is he a real dude or are we going to have to find another one?” That is the main question that every front office member and coach will be asking themselves as the year unfolds.