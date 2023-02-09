Ex-Colts DB Breaks Down Jim Irsay’s Unique Office: ‘F****** Nuts’

Andrew Sendejo was a member of the Indianapolis Colts for just one season (2021) during his 12-year NFL career but still has a vivid memory of what he believes is the “coolest part” of the Colts’ facility.

Former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson, who hosts the podcast All Time with Luke Willson, recently welcomed Sendejo as a guest. During the episode, Sendejo revealed details about Irsay’s unconventional office space.

“His office is f****** nuts, dude,” Sendejo told Willson.

Sendejo said Irsay’s office is full of collectibles — many of which are self-owned artifacts and historic memorabilia that also appear in The Jim Irsay Collection.

“First of all, just his office, he has all of his guitars from — I can’t even name all of the people — a collection of guitars,” Sendejo said on the podcast. “All types of original scrolls and handwritten lyrics from The Beatles and just all types of crazy s***.”

Irsay’s music collection clearly has special meaning to him. When he isn’t running a football team, Irsay often showcases his collection in free public viewings and concerts performed by his band. His collection is estimated to be worth around $100 million.

But music-related artifacts aren’t the only impressive features in Irsay’s office.

“You go through his office and there’s this, like, waterfall thing, and then you go in, it’s like a spa,” Sendejo said of Irsay’s office. “He’s got a full gym to himself. He’s got a f****** lap pool, right? A full-length lap pool; there’s, like, stars in the ceiling. He’s got a sauna.”

How Sendejo Learned About Irsay’s Office

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent, Sendejo spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns before ultimately landing with the Colts in 2021. Sendejo, who started 10 games in Indianapolis, said that players were not typically able to use features within Irsay’s office.

“He’s got all the advanced s*** in his office that we don’t even get access to,” Sendejo told Willson.

Sendejo, however, was given an exception, as he was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol after Week 15 of the 2021 season. To help alleviate post-concussion symptoms, Sendejo said he was permitted to enter Irsay’s office to use a therapeutic unit worth up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“The only reason I got access to it was because I had a concussion and they wanted me to get in the hyperbaric chamber, but the hyperbaric chamber is through Irsay’s office,” Sendejo said. “I think his office costs as much as just the entire rest of the facility.”

Irsay Gives Time Frame on HC Decision

This offseason, Irsay has been involved in the Colts’ search for their next head coach — primarily during the second round of interviews, where he spent one-on-one time with candidates.

Now, it seems as if Irsay and the team’s front office could be approaching a decision shortly.

On February 7, Irsay tweeted that the head coaching search is expected to wrap up in “days, not hours.”

“We said, as an organization (Colts), the coaching search would be an open minded and a thorough process…and the final decision would be strictly based on what is best for our franchise’s success and best for our fans, of Colts Nation,” Irsay tweeted.

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reported just two days later that the Colts are not expected to announce a head coaching hire until the Super Bowl concludes.

Two potential candidates that remain — Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy — could also be reasons as to why the Colts will wait to make an announcement. Steichen and Bieniemy are set to coach against each other in the Super Bowl on February 12.