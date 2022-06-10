Colts Make Revolutionary Change to Football Operations Staff

The Indianapolis Colts announced significant changes to their football operations staff on June 10.

The most notable change was the Colts naming Kasia Omilian the team’s NFS Scout. Omiilian will be the first woman to hold that role in the organization.

Indianapolis also announced six other changes to the football operations staff.

Colts Make History With First Female Scout

Omilian has been with the Colts since 2019. She spent four years as a football recruiting assistant while attending the University of Washington.

While in school, she spent two summers interning for the football operations of the Pittsburgh Steelers. She gained a bachelor’s degree in business with minors in law, societies and justice.

Omilian joined the Colts as an intern three years ago. She served as an intern, supporting the team’s offseason program for two years. Then, she served as scouting assistant in 2021.

Colts reporter Mike Chappell of Fox 59 reports Omilian will be the first female scout in the franchise’s history.

Other Changes to the Colts Football Operations Staff

In total, the Colts announced seven changes to their football operations staff on June 10.

Morocco Brown received the biggest promotion, as he was bumped up to chief personnel executive. He had served as the Colts’ director of college scouting over the last five years.

Chappell reported Brown stayed in Indianapolis despite several other NFL teams trying to court him away from the Colts this offseason.

Brown has 21 years of NFL experience. He actually started his career as a scouting intern with the Colts in 2000. He joined the Chicago Bears as an assistant director of pro personnel in 2001 and remained in that role for seven years. He then spent six seasons as the director of pro personnel for the Washington Commanders.

Just before returning to Indianapolis, Brown served as vice president of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15.

Brown graduated from NC State in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in parks, recreation and tourism, with a concentration in program/sports management. The 2022 season will be his seventh total in Indianapolis.

Matt Terpening, who is entering his 25th season with the Colts, will replace Brown as the team’s director of college scouting. He had previously served as the organization’s assistant director of scouting the last six years.

Terpening’s origins in the Colts organization date all the way back to when he was a ball boy for the team during high school. He was a summer intern for the Colts public relations office in 1997 before joining the team on a full-time basis following his graduation from Xavier in 1998.

Jamie Moore will assume Terpening’s old role as the assistant director of college scouting. Moore, who will be with the Colts for a 17th season this fall, was previously an area scout.

Omilian replaced Mike Lacy, who is assuming Moore’s previous job as an area scout. Lacy had been an NFS Scout the last three seasons.

Two other women in the organization were also announced as having new roles as of June 10. Melainey Lowe has been promoted from an intern to football operations assistant. Furthermore, Leigh Hullett was named the team’s dietitian.