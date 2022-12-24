Stephon Gillmore Fined, Drawing Reaction from Former Colts Defensive Back

During the Indianapolis Colts’ historic loss to the Minnesota Vikings on December 17, Colts cornerback Stephon Gillmore was flagged for unnecessary roughness due to a high hit on Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

On December 23, NFL Network inside Tom Pelissero tweeted that the league fined Gillmore $15,914 for the hit, prompting instant social media reaction.

Former Colts defensive back Darius Butler, who played for the Colts from 2012-2017, contributed to the conversation by calling the fine “egregious.”

A retired nine-year NFL veteran, Butler included a screen grab of the hit, implying that it was not illegal. He even reacted to the tackle as it happened during the game:

That’s a clean hit smh — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) December 17, 2022

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was also fined $15,914 for a hit on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Buckner was issued a roughing the passer penalty during the game.

Gillmore’s Tackle In Question

Gillmore seemed like he tried to lead with his right shoulder on the tackle. In real-time, however, it looked like his helmet appeared to hit Jefferson first. The impact, height of the hit and Jefferson being a defenseless receiver were factors in the unnecessary roughness penalty and eventual fine.

After the play initially occurred, Vikings players and coaches were calling for Gillmore to be ejected from the game. Despite the penalty, Gillmore remained in the game without further incident.

With Jefferson airborne, one could argue that there wasn’t much else Gillmore could have done while trying to make a play.

In fairness, however, Gillmore did appear to “launch” into Jefferson to make the tackle. Launching, or springing forward and upward into a defenseless player is considered unnecessary roughness, per Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8 of the NFL rulebook.

St. Paul Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson tweeted that Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said violent hits on Jefferson, the NFL’s leading receiver, have been a recurrence in recent weeks.

“Clearly there’s an emphasis on the teams we’re playing that some of those hits, they don’t just seem to be by accident at times,” O’Connell said.

First-Year Success

Gillmore is widely respected throughout the NFL for his playmaking ability and clampdown coverage. The unnecessary roughness penalty is a small blemish in yet another solid year for the 11-year pro and first-year Colt.

Even in his age-32 season, continues to play at a high level. He has two interceptions, 11 passes defended and 59 total tackles — just two less than his career-high he tallied as a rookie in 2012.

The former first round pick out of South Carolina also leads a defense that ranks 10th in passing yards allowed per game (205.6). He’s only allowed 48 receptions this season, which is tied for the 11th-fewest in the league.

It’s no surprise Gillmore was named a Pro Bowl alternate along with his defensive counterparts in Buckner, linebacker Zaire Franklin and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue — all of whom have stepped up with the absence of star linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Gillmore doesn’t have six interceptions like he did in 2019, when he won Defensive Player of the Year. But in 2022, Gillmore is arguably having his most productive year since then.