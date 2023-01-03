Current & Former Colts React to Damar Hamlin Collapse

The NFL world came to a halt on Monday, January 2, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency on the field after making a tackle with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter of the primetime Week 17 contest.

The latest update on Hamlin’s condition, a statement from the Bills at 1:48 a.m. Eastern time, confirms that the 24-year-old “suffered a cardiac arrest” during the game and is “currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Current and former members of the Indianapolis Colts were among the chorus of NFL fans, players, coaches and media to offer their prayers and support to Hamlin.

Reactions & Support Pour in From Colts Nation

Colts owner Jim Irsay chimed in shortly after the incident to offer “Colts prayers to Damar and his family.”

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner tweeted, “Praying for Damar Hamlin,” and wide receiver Parris Campbell echoed that sentiment.

Praying for Damar Hamlin 🙏🏾 — DeForest Buckner (@DeForestBuckner) January 3, 2023

Running back Deon Jackson tweeted he was praying for his “brother.”

Praying for my brother Dham🙏🏾💙3️⃣ — Deon Jackson4️⃣ (@deon_jackson4) January 3, 2023

Several former Colts stars voiced their support as well, including former wide receivers T.Y. Hilton and Reggie Wayne. “WE NEED YOU GOD!” Hilton pleaded.

WE NEED YOU GOD! PLEASE BE WITH DAMAR PLEASE 🙏🏾 — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) January 3, 2023

NFL media personality and former Colts punter Pat McAfee called the situation “absolutely devastating.”

This tweet was sent before learning of the CPR that was being administered on the field.. He was taken off of the field in an ambulance 21 minutes after he made the tackle. This is absolutely devastating. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 3, 2023

Bills-Bengals Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin Collapse

Hamlin went down on the field at 8:55 p.m. Eastern time after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. In a scary moment, replays showed Hamlin standing up briefly before collapsing to the ground again.

On the field, players and coaches for both teams were in obvious states of emotion. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shared an embrace with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had tears in his eyes and appeared to be praying.

Buffalo Bills beat writer Jay Skurski, who attended the game and was live tweeting from the press box as the event unfolded, reported several Bills players were in “great distress.”

ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck, who was calling the Week 17 primetime game, told audiences that CPR was performed by on-site medical personnel for approximately 9 minutes.

They are giving Damar Hamlin CPR on the field. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) January 3, 2023

After CPR was administered, Hamlin was then taken off the field via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma unit located about 2 miles from Paycor Stadium.

The game was temporarily suspended, and players for both teams went back to their locker rooms. As the events unfolded, Colts players continued to chime in on social media and called for the game to be officially postponed.

Colts linebacker and defensive captain Zaire Franklin offered his prayers for Hamlin and stated there was “no way you can think about playing” after an incident like that.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard echoed the sentiments, retweeting calls for the game to be canceled.

Just over one hour after the initial incident, the NFL confirmed in a statement shortly after 10 p.m. Eastern time that the game was postponed.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday morning, Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. shared his thoughts on the NFL’s handling of the situation.

“I think they did a very good job. They put the concern of their players first. [The teams] were not in the state of mind to be able to finish that game,” McLeod said.