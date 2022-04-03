Former Colts Running Back, NFL Legend Shares Future NFL Plans

Frank Gore wasn’t on an NFL roster during the 2021 season. Now poised to turn 39 in May, Gore is ready to make his NFL retirement official.

In an interview with The SFNiners.com on April 2, Gore shared his plans to sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers and retire from the NFL. He also has aspirations to join the 49ers front office.

“We still trying to figure out when I’m going through my one-day contract, to sign, do my retirement,” Gore said. “I told [owner] Jed York I always want to be a Niners. So we working on that right now.

“We’re also going to sit down with me and my agent to talk about me working in the front office.”

Drafted by the 49ers in the third-round of the 2005 NFL Draft, Gore played in San Francisco for 10 seasons. As a free agent in 2015, Gore signed a three-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

Frank Gore with the Colts

Turning 32 when signing in Indianapolis, Gore wasn’t the same running back. His yards per carry averaged dipped below 4.0 yards for the first time during his career in his inaugural season with the Colts.

In three years with the Colts, Gore averaged 3.8 yards per rush. That average was 4.5 yards per carry in a decade with the 49ers.

But Gore was still a very serviceable running back, rushing for at least 960 yards during each season in Indianapolis. His best season was 2016 when he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the final time in his career.

In 2016, Gore gained 1,025 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns.

Over three years with the Colts, Gore rushed for 2,953 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 101 receptions for 789 yards.

When Gore left the team following the 2017 season, he was 12th on Indianapolis’ all-time rushing list. He is now 13th on the list, as Jonathan Taylor surpassed Gore in Week 18 last year.

Frank Gore Retires as Third on All-Time Rushing List

Gore never led the NFL in rushing, but he accumulated 16,000 rushing yards, which is third most in history, with consistency and longevity.

From his second season in 2006 to 2016, Gore failed to rush for 1,000 yards in a season only twice. The first time came in 2010 when he had 853 yards on the ground in 11 games. Gore missed the final five contests of that season with a fractured right hip.

The only other time he failed to record a 1,000-yard campaign from 2006-16 was his first season with the Colts.

After Indianapolis, Gore finished his career in the AFC East — playing one season each with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. Gore played 16 seasons and during his final campaign, he led the Jets in rushing with 653 yards.

Gore won’t retire as a member of the Colts organization, but he will undoubtable enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that occurs, Gore will represent all the teams he played for in the league.

Gore and Adrian Peterson are the only running backs in NFL history that led four different teams in rushing during a season and accumulated more than 10,000 career rushing yards.

In addition to the Colts, 49ers, and Jets, Gore led the Dolphins in rushing during the 2018 season.