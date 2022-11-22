Nick Sirianni’s Sideline Message to Colts Fans Caught on Video [WATCH]

Fans of the Indianapolis Colts watching the end of Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles saw Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni yell into the crowd. The head coach didn’t share what he said, but in his postgame press conference, he explained the emotional outburst was about recently fired coach Frank Reich.

Another video from an alternate angle confirmed that to be the case.

A new video of Sirianni yelling into the stands at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11 from the crowd’s perspective surfaced on November 22. Listening closely, viewers can hear Sirianni said:

“That s*** was for Frank Reich!”

Sirianni Emotional After Beating Colts

Indianapolis fans didn’t need the fan’s video to know Sirianni was pumped up to get a victory for Reich against the Colts.

The CBS broadcast caught Sirianni yelling into the crowd on two different occasions after the Eagles stopped the Colts on their final drive.

The Eagles head coach told the media after the game why he reacted that way.

“I’m emotional because I love Frank Reich,” Sirianni said. “He’s one of the best d*** football coaches I’ve ever been around. I was hoping he and I would be able to coach against each other in this game.

“He’s one of my biggest mentors. I’ve got my Dad, I’ve got Larry Kehres, and I’ve got Frank Reich.”

Sirianni coached under Reich for three seasons with the then San Diego Chargers and three more seasons in Indianapolis. Sirianni served as offensive coordinator under Reich with the Colts from 2018-21.

Obviously, Reich had a big impact on his career.

Sirianni Fires Shot at Colts

The Eagles head coach sounded like he did his best to hid his true feelings about the Colts firing Reich, but he did it somewhat poorly.

“You guys can probably imagine what I really think [on Reich being fired] … It was sweet to come here, especially with what happened in this organization the last couple weeks, and get a win.”

At one point during his answer, Sirianni delivered a cryptic sentence on conversations about the coaching change he had with 4 Colts players after game. That raised eyebrows on social media as well, to say the least.

Then on November 21 on sports talk radio in Philadelphia, Sirianni opened up even further.

“You know what I think,” Sirianni told radio host Angelo Cataldi on 94WIP Morning Show when asked about Reich. “He should be the head coach there still. You know what I think. That was a subtle, ‘You don’t know what I want to say, but here’s what I’m saying’ and you guys can read between the lines on that.

“I don’t want to get too much into that Angelo, but I love Frank and I know this city has a fond appreciation of Frank as well.”

Sirianni remained with the Chargers through the 2017 season, but Reich was fired from San Diego in 2015. Reich then joined the Eagles coaching staff as offensive coordinator in 2016. During his second season, his offense led the organization to its first Super Bowl with backup quarterback Nick Foles starting in the postseason.

Philadelphia fans likely remember Reich fondly. Clearly, Sirianni does. That’s not necessarily the case, though, in Indianapolis.