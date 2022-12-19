Frank Reich Sends ‘Powerful’ Text to QB Kirk Cousins After Beating Colts: Report

Frank Reich can no longer say he was the quarterback playing on the team who completed the largest comeback in NFL history. But Reich appears alright with losing the record.

American sportswriter Peter King reported Reich texted quarterback Kirk Cousins after he led the Minnesota Vikings to a 33-point comeback against Reich’s former team, the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. Reich congratulated Cousins and encouraged him to use his tremendous accomplishment as he did for 30 years.

“Frank texted me to say, ‘Kirk, for 30 years, that moment has given me an opportunity to share many things about football and life, tell people about my faith, and now the torch has been passed to you,’” Cousins told King when speaking about the text from Reich. “So it was a powerful text. I already had a great deal of respect for Frank but after that text it went through the roof. I took what he said seriously.”

In the 1992-93 playoffs, Reich led the Buffalo Bills to a 32-point comeback in the AFC Wild Card matchup. Reich threw 4 touchdown passes in the second half to ignite the Bills to a 41-38 overtime victory.

Cousins beat Reich’s record by one point. The Colts led the Vikings 33-0 early in the third quarter in Week 15.

What the Comeback Record Means to Reich

Colts fans have criticized Reich for his play calling and for being too “nice” of a coach. But the humility that Reich showcased in his decision to text Cousins after he completed the 33-point comeback is an example of why the former quarterback and head coach is so popular across the league.

King spoke to Reich on December 18, and the ex-Colts coach confirmed he sent the inspiring text to Cousins.

“Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to encourage lots of people because of that game [his playoff comeback] — some with football lessons, some with lessons of spirituality. Maybe Kirk will be like me — maybe he’ll have 30 years of being able to use this as inspiration the way I was able to.”

King also wrote that “Reich seemed especially pleased that the quarterback who now holds the record for biggest comeback is also a religious person.”

Like Reich, Cousins threw 4 touchdowns in the second half against the Colts to account for 4 of the 5 scores the Vikings had in the second half. Cousins also completed a 2-point conversion to tight end T.J. Hockenson, which tied the game at 36 with 2:15 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Irony of Cousins Breaking Reich’s Record Against Colts

It’s rather ironic that Cousins broke Reich’s comeback record versus Indianapolis, who fired Reich on November 7.

That irony wasn’t lost on Reich as he was watching the Colts-Vikings matchup on December 17.

“It’s just a weird dynamic,” Reich told King when talking about watching his former team on television. “And it was weird to see the record go away. It’s strange — I thought I was going to be clinging to the record, and it’s sort of an honor to have the record. But I am happy it’s Kirk.”

The Colts have gone 1-4 since firing Reich, who posted a 40-33-1 record in Indianapolis. Overall, the Colts have lost seven of the last eight games since starting 3-2-1.