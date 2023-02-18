Colts Urged to Replace Matt Ryan With Former Rival QB

It seems to be a foregone conclusion that the Indianapolis Colts will be parting ways with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason. But that doesn’t mean the Colts won’t be interested in a different veteran signal caller.

Colts beat writer Nate Atkins proposes the team consider former Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew in free agency.

“The Colts could need a bridge quarterback this season, and though that could be Matt Ryan, it makes more sense to cut him to save $17 million and sign a cheaper and more playable option,” wrote Atkins. “Gardner Minshew fits the bill after spending the past two years in Steichen’s system.

“With 24 starts and a career 7.1 yards per attempt and 93.1 quarterback rating, he’s shown he’s capable of stepping in for a spot start if needed. This could be a long-term backup solution.”

As Atkins noted, the Colts would save about $17 million against the salary cap if they cut Ryan. Indianapolis could also release fellow veteran signal caller Nick Foles and save another $2.1 million.

Minshew has spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had about a $2.5 million cap hit in 2022.

Changes Coming to Colts Quarterback Room

There’s been a revolving door behind center for the Colts ever since Andrew Luck retired prior to the 2019 season. That door will continue circling for at least one more season.

The Colts started three different signal callers in 2022, and none of them had much success. Ryan struggled to hold onto the ball early in the season, throwing 9 interceptions and fumbling 11 times in the first seven games.

He finished with 13 interception in 12 starts while averaging 6.6 yards per attempt.

While the former league MVP’s numbers were not good, he was more productive than his replacements. Foles and Sam Ehlinger combined to average 5.6 yards per pass. Foles had four interceptions and zero touchdown passes while also completing only 59.5% of his attempts.

It’s possible that all three of those quarterbacks won’t be on the Colts roster at the start of the 2023 season.

How Minshew Fits With the Colts

Most early offseason mock drafts have the Colts either trading up for a quarterback for drafting one at No. 4 overall. Which path the team ultimately takes could depend on what signal caller they prefer.

But there doesn’t seem to be a road where the Colts aren’t picking a quarterback in the first round this year.

That near fact probably rules out Indianapolis courting a veteran signal caller such as Derek Carr in free agency. There have been a lot of Carr-Colts rumors floated in recent months, but he will probably land on a team where he has a chance to be a long-term starter.

Should the Colts draft Bryce Young, as Atkins proposed on February 18, or another quarterback, they don’t need to find a long-term starter in free agency. A veteran backup who can also start would be the best fit.

That’s exactly what Minshew would be. He has started 24 NFL games, so he has experience, The last two years, he’s been a backup in Philadelphia. The Eagles went 1-3 with Minshew as their starter, and they were mostly competitive in each game.

Bringing in Minshew would provide the Colts flexibility. He could start to begin the 2023 season if the rookie quarterback is not ready. Or he could slide into the backup role he’s grown familiar with the past two years.

Minshew is 8-16 in his career as an NFL starter. He has thrown for 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while averaging 7.1 yards per attempt in 32 games.