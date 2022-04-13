NFL Mock Draft Predicts Colts Take Two Wide Receivers

Unless something drastically changes in free agency over the next couple weeks, the Indianapolis Colts will enter the 2022 NFL Draft without much depth at wide receiver. But the beautiful thing about the draft is everything can change in a single day or even one pick.

Colts expert Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated predicts that could be the case for the Indianapolis wide receiver room. Moore projects the Colts to draft two wideouts — Georgia’s George Pickens and SMU’s Danny Gray — with two of their first three selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“George Pickens would be a perfect fit for a Colts team that is in desperate need of weapons,” Moore wrote in his Colts-centric mock draft. “At 6’3” and 195 pounds with a 77-inch wingspan, Pickens is a big-bodied wide receiver with an insane catch radius and can go up and get any ball. While his 4.47 40-yard dash does not demonstrate blazing speed, he plays much faster and ran away from the competition in the SEC.

Moore was equally high on the potential of the Colts drafting Gray at No. 122 overall.

“The Colts decide to double-dip at wide receiver as they grab the speedster Danny Gray in the fourth round,” wrote Moore.

“Gray would instantly make the Colts’ offense more dynamic.”

George Pickens a Steal in the Second Round?

NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay of ESPN implied Pickens could have been a first-round prospect had he not torn his ACL in spring practice last year. He missed most of the season, returning in late November to catch five passes for 107 yards.

But Pickens remains a possible second-round choice because of his college career prior to his surgery. In his first two seasons, he posted 85 receptions for 1,240 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Pickens also performed well at the NFL Combine and Georgia’s pro day to confirm he’s recovered from his injury.

Moore argued that the Colts should not have any debate of whether or not to draft Pickens if he is available at No. 42 when Indianapolis makes its first selection.

“Pickens would be a great compliment to [Michael] Pittman on the opposite side, giving the Colts two legitimate threats at wide receiver,” Moore wrote. “If Pickens is available at 42, the Colts should turn in the card immediately.”

Pittman broke out, posting his first 1,000-yard campaign last season. But Indianapolis’ next two leading receivers from 2021 — Zach Pascal and T.Y. Hilton — are no longer on the roster. Pascal signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, and Hilton remains unsigned.

How Danny Gray Would Compliment George Pickens

If the Colts do draft two wide receivers with their first few picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, they will have to be wideouts with different skillsets. Moore argued that’s why Gray is such an intriguing prospect for Indianapolis in the fourth round.

“Gray is a threat to take the top off the defense on every play,” Moore wrote. “His speed and explosion would threaten NFL defenses and allow him to work in the slot as a rookie. While he is still a raw prospect, he could work on expanding his game while also having a role in the offense.”

Gray ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which was the fourth-fastest time among wide receivers.

Pickens finished the 40-yard dash at the combine in 4.47 seconds, but McShay wrote his strength is getting off press coverage and tracking the deep ball.

With both Pickens and Gray, the Colts could turn wide receiver into an offensive strength.

At the very least, drafting Pickens and Gray would give Indianapolis a ton of young talent at wideout. Both of those receivers are younger than 24, and Pittman won’t turn 25 until October.