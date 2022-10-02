Colts Hint at DeForest Buckner’s Status With Week 4 Roster Move

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been dealing with injuries throughout the early part of the 2022 season. That may finally be catching up with him.

While Buckner is officially considered questionable and “likely to play” based on his previous track record of gutting out injuries, the Indianapolis Colts still chose to elevate a defensive tackle as insurance for Week 4 on October 1.

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reported that the Colts have promoted Chris Williams from the practice squad to the active roster.

Elevating Williams likely means 1 of 2 things — either Buckner won’t play at all or will be significantly limited enough that the Colts needed more interior defensive line depth for the matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 1, 2022

— Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) October 1, 2022

Buckner Dealing With Elbow Injury

The 2020 All-Pro defensive tackle has been on the Colts injury report each of the last 3 weeks. Before Weeks 2 and 3, he was reportedly dealing with a hip injury. Buckner now has an elbow issue that may force him to miss his first game in 2 seasons.

In 7 NFL seasons, Buckner has sat out only 2 games because of injury or illness. Since joining the Colts in 2020, he’s missed just 1 contest.

In those 2 previous seasons in Indianapolis, Buckner made first-team All-Pro during 2020 and then the Pro Bowl in 2021. He has 12 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss and 2 quarterback hits in the first 3 games this season.

He’ll be a major loss versus the Titans, who are a team that want to establish Derrick Henry on the ground. Henry has 2 80-yard rushing days in the first 3 weeks of the season, but it’s taken a lot of carries for him to reach those totals.

Henry is averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per carry this season. The Colts are hoping to keep him at bay for at least 1 more week.

With Buckner as one of the anchors for the Indianapolis defensive line, the Colts have allowed the least amount of rushing yards per attempt in the league during 2022 at 2.6 yards per carry.

What Chris Williams Will Bring for the Colts

Williams is far from Buckner from a talent perspective, but Williams has some previous experience playing for the Colts. He played 62 snaps in 8 games for Indianapolis, posting 4 combined tackles, last season.

He also lined up for 11 snaps on special teams.

The Colts signed Williams as an undrafted free agent from Wagner following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent part of that season on the Indianapolis practice squad.

During his second NFL training camp, Williams impressed the Colts, including the man he may end up replacing in Week 4.

“Chris Williams, right now, he’s playing with his hair on fire,” All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said to George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin in August 2021. “He’s taking all the coaching, all the work that he’s put into it – a lot of work this offseason out here with (former Colts great) Rob Mathis – and I can see it coming to fruition in this training camp.”

Williams began the 2021 season on the Colts’ active roster and played in 4 of the team’s first 5 games. But after that, he did not play in the team’s next 2 contests. The Colts waived him then placed him back on their practice squad on October 21.

The Colts returned him to the active roster about 2 months later. He dressed for the final 4 games of the season.

Week 4 will be the first time he is active for the 2022 season.