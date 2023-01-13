Jim Irsay Sends End-Of-Season Message to Colts Fans

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay penned an end-of-season letter to the team’s fans following a disappointing 4-12-1 season on January 13.

“The Colts have a proud history with proud fans everywhere, so I know how tough the 2022 season was for you all to endure,” Irsay wrote. “But the bottom line is we failed to live up to the hope and excitement we felt at the start of the season.”

Entering 2022, expectations were high. The team returned seven Pro Bowlers from 2021 — the most in the NFL — and traded a third-round pick for former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan.

Nothing went to plan. 2022 featured head coach and offensive coordinator changes, notable injuries to linebacker Shaquille Leonard and running back Jonathan Taylor (among others) and Ryan was benched multiple times.

“I share your frustration,” Irsay wrote. “I can’t stand losing, and I hate letting down our fans, and we had too much of both last year.

“But please know this — no one is more unsatisfied than I am. No one has higher expectations than I do. And no one wants to win for our fans and our community more than the people in our organization wearing the Horseshoe every day.”

Fan Reaction to Irsay’s Letter

The interim tenure of Jeff Saturday as head coach brought immediate criticism in November, as Saturday did not have any previous NFL coaching experience. After Saturday’s first game on November 13 ended in a win against the Las Vegas Raiders, Irsay defended his decision to hire the 2007 Super Bowl champion.

Then, it all went downhill. The Colts lost seven straight, including a historic loss in which the team blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings.

“So as I’ve always said, the responsibility for making us better ultimately falls on me, and our offseason work has already begun,” Irsay wrote. “That includes our search for our next head coach, preparing for an important draft in April and continuing to bolster the talented core of players already on our roster.”

Irsay seems to hold Saturday’s status for the full-time job in high regard. On December 26, Irsay touted Saturday as an “outstanding candidate” to remain head coach.

Some Colts fans, however, took to social media to respond to Irsay’s letter and criticize Saturday’s full-time candidacy.

“Thank you for the high standards and lofty expectations. Jeff Saturday as head coach is incompatible with those objectives,” one fan tweeted.

“So don’t consider hiring Jeff Saturday if you’re truly about winning championships,” another fan wrote.

Appreciate you always bossman. Lets get the right HC. (Not Jeff Saturday) for the Colts and work on acquiring stability and a long term option at QB. It’s always all love for you and the shoe. — Into the Abyss SZN (@SpeedBlue23) January 13, 2023

Four Interviews Finished in Search for Next HC

Saturday has yet to receive an interview with the Colts’ front office, but the franchise is in the midst of conducting other interviews for the vacant position.

The Colts finished an interview with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on January 13 — the fourth head coaching candidate the team has engaged with during the formal process.

On January 12, it was also announced that the Colts interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who was a potential head coaching candidate last offseason before deciding to stay in Kansas City. Earlier in the day, Indianapolis interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The Colts also conducted their first in-house interview with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on January 11.

It was also reported that the Colts requested to interview three more coordinators: Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Lions OC Ben Johnson and Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen. Those interviews have not taken place yet.