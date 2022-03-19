Ex-Colts Starting Quarterback Signs With New Team: Report

For the second straight day, the Cleveland Browns added a new quarterback to their roster.

A day after completing a trade for Deshaun Watson, NFL Insider Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Browns signed former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett will serve as Watson’s backup quarterback. In addition to signing Brissett, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Browns traded veteran signal caller Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills for a 2022 seventh-round pick on March 19.

The quarterback movement in Cleveland probably still isn’t done. The Browns are expected to trade Baker Mayfield at some point in the coming weeks if not sooner.

With Mitch Trubisky off to Pittsburgh, Case Keenum becomes Josh Allen's new backup in Buffalo. And Cleveland continues to overhaul the QB depth chart, with Deshaun Watson in and Baker Mayfield on his way out soon.

Browns Upgrade Backup Quarterback with Jacoby Brissett

Trading Keenum and then signing Brissett clearly indicates the Browns consider the former Colts starter an upgrade over Keenum. Normally, NFL teams don’t spend all that much energy making minor improvements at backup quarterback, but depth behind center could be key for the Browns this season.

Pelissero reported that the NFL confirmed it has an open investigation into Watson’s 22 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. A Houston grand jury declined to indict Watson of any criminal charges on March 11.

That was a clear win for the quarterback, and it ultimately led to the Browns having enough confidence in Watson’s NFL future to offer three first-round picks to the Houston Texans for the quarterback and then sign Watson to a contract worth a record-setting $230 million guaranteed.

But despite no criminal charges, Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits, which could conceivably impact whether or not he faces an NFL suspension. Watson has denied the allegations.

“Any transaction would have no effect on the NFL’s ongoing and comprehensive investigation of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson. Nor would it affect his status under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in a statement on March 18.

“If the league’s investigation determines that Watson violated the Personal Conduct Policy, discipline may be imposed pursuant to the policy and the CBA.”

Statement from NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy in light of the Deshaun Watson trade. The league's investigation is ongoing.

Jacoby Brissett Is 9-11 in Last 20 NFL Starts

Brissett has been a backup quarterback for a majority of his six-year NFL career, but he does have almost two full seasons of experience as a starter.

The Colts acquired Brissett early in the 2017 season when Andrew Luck had a shoulder injury. Brissett started the final 15 games of that season and posted a 4-11 record.

Luck returned in 2018 but then abruptly retired during the 2019 preseason. Brissett again stepped in to start 15 games and led Indianapolis to a 7-8 record.

Last season with the Miami Dolphins, Brissett recorded a 2-3 record with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had a rushing touchdown.

A third-round draft pick in 2016 for the New England Patriots, Brissett has won games with three different franchises. He owns a 14-23 record with 7,742 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also has a 60.2% completion percentage and a 6.4 yards per pass average in his career.

Brissett went 11-19 as a Colts starter with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 46 games.

Keenum started two games for the Browns last season and won both. In nine appearances for Cleveland over two years, he completed 52 of 82 passes for 508 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.