Colts Showing Interest in Signing Another Former Pro Bowl Defender: Report

The Indianapolis Colts have already signed two cornerbacks this offseason. But they may still add a third.

NFL media personality Benjamin Allright of KOA Colorado reports that the Colts are among several teams interested in signing 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry.

They are one of the interested teams. I heard the colts chiefs texans and raiders were among some of the others. https://t.co/S9TPlsHdg0 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) May 9, 2022

Trade rumors have connected Indianapolis and Bradberry this offseason, but on May 9, the New York Giants released Bradberry to save $10.1 million against the salary cap. He’s now available to sign with any team through free agency.

How James Bradberry Fits With Colts

Indianapolis has experienced a lot of turnover at cornerback this offseason. First, the Colts traded Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders for edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

Then in free agency, the Colts signed Brandon Facyson and former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. With 26-year-old Kenny Moore as well, Indianapolis has three very good cornerbacks on the roster.

Defensive back Isaiah Rodgers is also a candidate for major snaps at cornerback for the Colts this fall, but after those handful of corners, the drop off is steep.

“The Colts’ depth at corner is probably the thinnest on the team, especially on the outside,” NFL reporter Zak Keefer of The Athletic wrote. “Kenny Moore makes life easy in the slot, but the outside starters at this point are Stephon Gilmore and either Isaiah Rodgers or Brandon Facyson. Behind them, there are questions.

“For a position that sees lots of injuries, adding another veteran before camp might be a good idea.”

Signing Bradberry could turn Indianapolis’ depth at cornerback into a strength.

Bradberry has six years of NFL experience, having played for the Giants the past two seasons and the Carolina Panthers. A former second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bradberry posted 279 combined tackles, 47 pass defenses and eight interceptions in 60 games with the Panthers.

During 2020, Bradberry recorded a career-high 18 pass defenses along with three interceptions and two forced fumbles on the way to his first Pro Bowl. He intercepted a career-best four passes in 16 starts this past fall.

Indianapolis Colts Salary Cap Situation

Allbright reports there are as many as 10 teams seriously interested in signing Bradberry. In addition to the Colts, Allbright mentioned the Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans by name.

Of those teams, only the Texans have more salary cap space than the Colts. Spotrac reports Indianapolis possesses about $13.5 million in cap space, which is ranked 13th in the NFL as of May 10.

Spotrac projects Bradberry’s market value to be worth approximately a three-year, $36.6 million contract. That deal would place the cornerback’s average annual salary at $12.2 million.

Indianapolis has enough cap space to sign Bradberry to a deal similar to that value, but the Colts will also want to leave cap room to make moves during the season if necessary.

Of course, the average annual salary is not often the same as the cap hit. For instance, Gilmore received a two-year deal with an average salary of $10 million. But his cap hit for 2022 will be $7.75 million.

The Colts and Bradberry appear to be a natural fit for each other. But the 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback landing in Indianapolis will likely depend on how the team’s offer compares to the other potential deals he receives.