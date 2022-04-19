Five-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Fits Best With Colts, Says NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts have been hard at work addressing needs in free agency on the defense the last few weeks. But NFL writer Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report writes that there’s now opportunities for the Colts to sign free agents on offense.

In an article released on April 17, Knox wrote that five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry would fit best with the Colts.

“A knee injury limited Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry to 12 games, 570 yards and two touchdowns last year. However, he’s missed only one other game in his career,” Knox wrote. “He’s a five-time Pro Bowler who has topped 800 yards in six of his eight seasons and will make an instant impact wherever he ends up.”

Knox also called the Colts the best fit for five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown.

How Jarvis Landry Fits With Colts

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard has done a lot of work to add depth on defense, particularly in the secondary, the last few weeks. But a large hole remains at wide receiver.

Michael Pittman emerged as a star in his second season in 2021, posting 1,082 receiving yards, but the Colts have lost Zach Pascal and T.Y. Hilton in free agency. Pascal signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles while Hilton remains on the open market.

Behind Pittman, the Colts possess Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee, Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon and Michael Strachan on the wide receiver depth chart. None of those receivers have recorded a season with more than 400 receiving yards.

Landry has posted at least 500 receiving yards in all eight of his NFL seasons. He has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards three times and led the league with 112 receptions in 2017.

Over eight seasons, Landry has 688 catches, 7,598 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns in his career. He’s also rushed for 239 yards and five scores.

On March 26, NFL Insider Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Landry was seeking a contract in the range of $20 million per season. But there’s only four teams left in the league with more than $20 million in salary cap space.

The Colts are one of those four teams. Spotrac reports Indianapolis has about $21.4 million remaining in space, but that doesn’t take into account newly signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Rodney McLeod. The Colts will also need space to sign the 2022 rookie class.

Knox wrote Landry is “unlikely to get” $20 million per season, but that he could still receive “an enticing offer” from the Colts this offseason.

Colts Targeting Wide Receiver in 2022 NFL Draft?

It’s possible that Indianapolis is waiting to see how the draft unfolds before signing another wide receiver. Many recent NFL mock drafts have the Colts targeting receivers with their first selection at No. 42 overall.

Colts expert Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated projected the Colts to not only take Georgia wide receiver George Pickens at No. 42 but also SMU wideout Danny Gray in the third round. NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay of ESPN also predicted the Colts to select Pickens in the second round.

“The Colts don’t have a first-rounder, but Pickens has first-round traits,” McShay wrote. “A torn ACL last March pushed him into the Day 2 conversation, which means this could be a steal of Indy.

“He is really good at getting off press coverage, and his ability to track the deep ball might be his best skill.”

Even without a first-round pick, the Colts could find value at wide receiver on Day 2 of the draft. If that happens, then Indianapolis might be less inclined to offer Landry a lucrative deal in free agency.