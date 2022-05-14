Jarvis Landry Makes Free Agency Decision: Report

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been connected to the Indianapolis Colts throughout this offseason. While the Colts drafted Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce with their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft in the second round, Indianapolis could still use some veteran depth at wideout.

But it won’t end up being Landry who supplies that in Indianapolis.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports Landry is signing a one-year deal worth as much as $6 million with the New Orleans Saints.

With the one-year contract, Landry will play for his hometown team for a season and then become a free agent hoping to sign a bigger deal next offseason.

For Jarvis Landry and the #Saints, it’s expected to be a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. A chance to go home, show he’s healthy and get back to the market next March, when Landry will be 30. @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/OcrUHC8XRt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 13, 2022

Colts Miss on Signing Jarvis Landry

It’s not exactly clear how interested the Colts were in Landry. NFL writer Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report wrote on April 17 that Landry’s best fit was in Indianapolis, but the Colts never expressed interest in the five-time Pro Bowler publicly.

Landry experienced his worst season in eight NFL campaigns last year with the Cleveland Browns. He posted 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. Landry missed five contests and played hurt in others. Cleveland released him and traded for Amari Cooper at the beginning of free agency.

The Colts have a couple wideouts that will compete with the starting role opposite Michael Pittman Jr. But Landry could have been useful as a slot receiver in Indianapolis. He has posted six seasons of 80-plus catches, including two campaigns with more than 100 receptions.

In 2017, Landry led the NFL with a career-best 112 catches.

The good news is with Landry signing in New Orleans, the Colts won’t have to face him in 2022. But if general manager Chris Ballard is interested in adding a veteran wideout this summer, there’s now fewer options on the open market.

Other Free Agent Wide Receivers Available to the Colts

Despite Landry signing, there are still other receivers, including two big names, Indianapolis could sign to add quality depth.

On May 12, NFL staff writer Bill Barnwell of ESPN predicted the Colts to sign two-time All-Pro Julio Jones. Barnwell projected Indianapolis could sign Jones for roughly what Landry will receiver — $5-6 million.

There is also still the possibility of the Colts re-signing T.Y. Hilton. Both Ballard and head coach Frank Reich expressed before the NFL Draft how much they’d like Hilton to return for 2022.

Other veterans such as Will Fuller, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders or Allen Hurns are possibilities too. But the best two remaining options for Indianapolis definitely appear to be Jones and Hilton.

Jones turned 33 in February and has dealt with injuries the last two seasons. But reuniting him with Matt Ryan could add another dimension to the Colts passing game, especially early in the season when Ryan will still be acclimating to his new receivers.

But while Jones is familiar with Ryan, Hilton knows the Colts and their system. He would be a natural leader for the team’s young receivers too.

With Landry off the market, it will be interesting to see if another receiver domino will fall soon in free agency.