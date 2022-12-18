Historic Collapse Further Reveals ‘Something’s Wrong’ With Colts Franchise

It shouldn’t have taken an historic blown lead to learn the 2022 Indianapolis Colts were a faulty team. Really since Week 1, the Colts have displayed obvious weaknesses.

But the shocking, embarrassing and flat out humiliating defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15 was another indication that the current version of the Colts is far from competing for a championships even in the below average AFC South.

At least that’s what The Athletic’s Zak Keefer argued following the 39-36 loss to the Vikings on December 17.

Keefer asserted that at the moment “something’s wrong with this franchise.”

“To be clear, this isn’t solely about scheme, or effort, or execution,” Keefer wrote. “The Colts have issues, sure, starting with a deeply flawed roster that general manager Chris Ballard built, an interim coach who isn’t qualified and an aging quarterback who’s on his last legs. But there’s more.

“Something’s wrong with this franchise right now, and it’s been obvious in so many second halves this season when in the games’ most crucial moments, the Colts have done nothing consistently except beat themselves.”

Chris Ballard’s Flawed Roster

Keefer has written about it time and again. The experts claimed the Colts as the preseason favorite in the AFC South because of Indianapolis’ offseason upgrades at quarterback and pass rush. But Ballard mostly ignored left tackle, which set the Colts on the path towards the 4-9-1 start they’ve experienced through 15 weeks.

“The Colts gambled at one of the most essential positions to modern-day offensive football — the blindside protector for an aging, mostly immobile quarterback — and it’s cost them dearly,” wrote Keefer on November 20.

Ballard constructed his offseason plan under the assumption that Matt Pryor would be able to hold down left tackle. But Pryor lasted just four games at Matt Ryan’s blindside before losing his job. The Colts moved him to right guard, but eventually, Indianapolis had to bench him altogether after poor play there as well.

We have the benefit of hindsight, but going into the 2022 season with an 37-year-old pocket passer as quarterback without a proven NFL left tackle proved to be a colossal mistake.

That’s the most obvious flaw on Ballard’s roster, but other parts of his team building strategy can be nitpicked as well, most notably, his inability to solidify quarterback.

Colts Heading Toward Rebuild?

In summary, Indianapolis has tried band aids at key roles because it thought the overall roster was championship caliber. That’s why the Colts have elected veteran quarterbacks instead of investing in a rookie signal caller.

One could argue maybe the move to hire Jeff Saturday was done with the same intent. At least owner Jim Irsay seemed to argue that it was an out-of-the-box hire in an effort to jumpstart a team searching for answers midway through this season.

It actually initially worked, as the Colts won their first game of the Saturday era. But they have lost four straight since then, having been outscored in the fourth quarter, 77-3, in the past four contests.

Meanwhile, Ryan has produced a mixed bag for the Colts during his first season in Indianapolis. In all four of Indianapolis’ victories, Ryan has recorded a game-winning drive. But he also leads the NFL with 13 interceptions and 14 fumbles.

The loss to the Vikings eliminated any last hop the Colts had at making a last-ditched effort at a playoff spot this season. The way in which they lost could prove to be the final straw for Saturday and/or Ryan in Indianapolis.