Colts Media Reacts to ‘Stunning’ Move to Replace Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts benched a 15-year veteran quarterback two weeks ago to begin starting a signal caller that had never attempted a pass in the NFL previously.

Now this week, the Colts have fired a head coach with 17 years of NFL coaching experience to hire a coach with no previous NFL or college coaching experience.

Within hours of the Colts announcing on November 7 that they have fired Frank Reich, the Colts also released their plans to hire ESPN football analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.

The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 7, 2022

We have named Jeff Saturday interim head coach. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 7, 2022

The Colts’ coaching change comes within the same two-week window of the Colts benching quarterback Matt Ryan and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

With all the turmoil in Indianapolis over the last couple weeks, lots of members of the media had quite the reaction to the coaching change with the Colts on November 7.

Those inside the building and around the team are just as stunned by this move as the rest of us. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 7, 2022

I'm… speechless. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 7, 2022