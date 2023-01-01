Jeff Saturday’s Case to Remain Colts Head Coach Grim After Another Loss

The nightmare that is the 2022 season continued for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. The New York Giants routed the Colts, 38-10.

The loss was Indianapolis’ 11th of the season, including sixth in a row, and fifth by at least 17 points. With the defeat, the Colts clinched a Top 6 pick in the upcoming draft.

It should also be the nail in the coffin for Jeff Saturday’s hopes of remaining Indianapolis’ head coach next season. At least that’s what Colts beat writer Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star argued in his postgame column.

The Colts are now 1-6 with Saturday as interim head coach. Since beating the Las Vegas Raiders in Saturday’s coaching debut, the Colts have suffered three double-digit losses and blown a 33-point halftime lead. They also gave up fourth-quarter leads in their other two defeats.

Over the last 10 quarters, opponents have outscored the Colts, 97-16. In the fourth quarter of the past four games, the Colts have been outscored 69-0.

“The body language we’re seeing and hearing from Colts players and executives right now show an embarrassed team that is begging for the season — and this bizarre experiment — to be over,” wrote Atkins.

That bizarre experiment, of course, is Saturday as head coach.

Colts’ Failed Experiment With Saturday

It’s not fair to blame everything that’s transpired for the Colts this season on Saturday. The Colts were a broken team midway through the season, which is why Saturday had the opportunity to become head coach.

Indianapolis struggled offensively and held a record under .500 with previous coach Frank Reich.

But after marginal improvement in Saturday’s first couple games, everything has gotten worse in Indianapolis. Quarterback is an absolute mess. The carousel continued with Nick Foles starting and then Sam Ehlinger finishing the game in Week 17. Foles left the contest on a cart.

With the amount of hits on Indianapolis’ quarterbacks in 2022, the major injury to Foles is not a surprise. Indianapolis’ offensive line has given up 58 sacks this season.

That would make any signal caller a bit fidgety in the pocket. Indianapolis quarterbacks have been more than fidgety, tossing a combined 18 interceptions.

Saturday doesn’t have the coaching chops to make pre-game or halftime adjustments to maximize what Indianapolis currently possesses on offense. Also down three offensive coaches, Saturday doesn’t have the proper staff to help either.

Saturday’s One Case to Be Indianapolis’ Head Coach Next Season

Saturday has repeatedly told the media he will interview for the Colts head coach opening following the season. Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay has publicly expressed interest in Saturday possibly staying in the role.

Based on his resume, though, Saturday shouldn’t have much of a chance at landing the job permanently. Atkins argued Saturday will have only one advantage over other candidates in the interview process.

“[His] case is as simple as this right now: He’s friends with the owner. That’s it,” Atkins wrote. “His team is 1-6 with the worst offense I have ever seen, and it has no fight, no togetherness, no identity, no scheme, no progress and no hope.

“Saturday will always be a Colts legend for his playing days, and by all accounts he’s a great man in a very difficult position. But this is the least hopeful I’ve seen a franchise get before, and I’ve covered the Marc Trestman Bears and the Matt Patricia Lions. These guys need a serious injection of life — something with a chance of working.”

Saturday was that injection of life but only for a single week. If Irsay is smart, he’ll admit that is the case and move on to a new coach for 2023.