Jeff Saturday Reveals Thoughts on Improvements During Interim Stint

The Indianapolis Colts have notched a 1-6 record during interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s tenure, leaving its fanbase — and even beat writers — frustrated.

Even amidst a season full of disarray, Saturday took a moment to reflect on which areas the team has improved upon under his leadership in a January 6 press conference.

Saturday praised the development of an offensive line consisting of both veterans and young players.

“Oh man, I’ll have a lot more time to reflect when it’s [the season is] over. I think from an offensive line (perspective), they’ve gotten better,” Saturday told the media. “The two young guys [tackle Bernhard Raimann and guard Will Fries] have gotten better.”

The Colts have been objectively disappointing on offense — the unit that was expected to be the team’s strong suit after running back Jonathan Taylor tallied the NFL’s most rushing yards in 2021. Ranking 28th in yards per game (306.3) and tied for 29th in points per game (16.1), the Colts haven’t had the success they wanted from an output perspective — mostly due to inconsistency at quarterback.

Despite all that, Saturday said offensive skill position players have found ways to grow in the past two months.

“I’ve seen receivers continue to get better,” Saturday said. “From running backs, we’ve got two guys who really didn’t have much going and those guys have continued to work; tight end.”

Injuries have ravaged numerous spots on the other side of the ball. Defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and defensive backs Kenny Moore II and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. are all on injured reserve entering the final week of the season.

Saturday said he’s seen progress from more inexperienced players filling those shoes.

“Then, obviously defense — you’re seeing a lot of young guys because of injuries and guys moving in and out,” Saturday said. “I think guys have responded well.”

Youth Appeals to Saturday

Many of the position improvements Saturday noted were attributed to younger players who have received extensive playing time.

Saturday, a legendary center during his playing career for the Colts, has focused on improving play in the trenches. The offensive line has had issues all season long, but Raimann and Fries have shown signs of potential as of late.

From Weeks 13 to 16, Raimann received a 75.5 pass blocking grade from PFF, ranking 18th from 46 possible qualifying offensive tackles. Fries has also settled in during his last seven starts at right guard, only allowing one sack during that span.

The running backs who Saturday referred to during his presser include Zack Moss and Deon Jackson.

Moss, who was acquired from the Buffalo Bills for Nyheim Hines in early November, has found himself as the lead back due to Taylor’s status on injured reserve. The 25-year-old has averaged 73.3 rushing yards over his past three starts and looks to be a part of the Colts’ backfield in 2023 with a year left on his rookie deal.

Jackson has also had to step up due to Taylor’s various injuries throughout 2022. The former Duke Blue Devil has put up over 201 rushing yards and 134 receiving yards in what has primarily been a change-of-pace role.

From a team-wide perspective, Saturday has tried to make note of players who both play well and lead by example, no matter their level of experience.

“When you’re looking at it from a foundational piece, what pieces can you build on?” Saturday told the media. “I think that’s what you’ve been trying to find the last eight weeks, is what the nucleus of this team really looks like and who are those guys?”

One More Game

Tight end Kylen Granson has an ankle injury and quarterback Nick Foles is managing a rib injury after he took a hit while playing the New York Giants. Both players have been ruled out for the Colts’ Week 18 clash against the Houston Texans on January 8.

As a result of Foles’ absence, Sam Ehlinger will make his third career start behind center.

In other injury news, Stephon Gilmore has “a chance” to play against the Texans, according to Saturday. Gilmore, a 16-game starter this season, has recently been dealing with a wrist injury.

“We’re going to wait and see the kind of approach with him so hopefully he continues to get better and can make a run Sunday,” Saturday said of Gilmore’s status.

These injuries might open the door for more younger players to receive opportunities, especially since it’s the last game of the season.

With just four wins, it might seem like the Colts don’t have much to play for. Saturday, however, believes beating a divisional opponent in the last game of the season could give the franchise momentum heading into the offseason and beyond.

“We talked about how different a season feels when you finish with a win as opposed to finishing with a loss,” Saturday said. “And just the entire offseason, the entire process you go through and how much better you feel, that’s going to be the same conversation that Lovie’s [Texans head coach Lovie Smith is] having with his group down there and every other team in the NFL that’s not in the playoffs.”