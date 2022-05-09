NFL Writer Proposes Colts Bring Home Former First-Round Draft Pick

The last time the Indianapolis Colts drafted a pass rusher in the first round who recorded more than 7.0 sacks in his Colts career was Dwight Freeney in 2002. Indianapolis has high hopes that 2021 first-round defensive lineman Kwity Paye changes that, but 20 years is still a long time to go without finding a good pass rusher on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

But there’s one caveat to Indianapolis’ first-round pass rush drought.

The Colts drafted defensive end Jerry Hughes in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. While he recorded just 5.0 sacks in three seasons with the Colts, he did fulfill his first-round potential, emerging as a playmaker with the Buffalo Bills over the last nine seasons.

With Hughes now 33 years old and an unrestricted free agent, NFL writer Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports writes that it’s time for the Colts to bring Hughes home.

How Jerry Hughes Fits with Colts

It’s been seven seasons since Hughes reached a double-digit sack total. Last season, he posted 2.0 sacks, which was his fewest in a season since recording just 1.0 with the Colts in 2011.

Hughes’ playing time has also decreased in recent years. During 2021, he played 52% of Buffalo’s defensive snaps, which was the lowest percentage of his career.

But the Colts don’t need Hughes to be their top pass rusher. They added 27-year-old Yannick Ngakoue, who has registered at least 8.0 sacks in all six of his NFL seasons, this offseason.

With Ngakoue in the mix, the Colts expect Paye to take a big step forward in his development this season.

Still, NFL defenses can never have enough edge rushers. Benjamin writes that Hughes could add depth to the bolstered Indianapolis pass rush.

“Hughes is one of the most underrated vets at the position,” Benjamin wrote. “He’s never had gaudy sack numbers and is better suited for a rotational role now.

“But behind Yannick Ngakoue and Kwity Paye, he’d provide the Colts’ playoff-caliber defense some added insurance.”

In addition to 2.0 sacks, Hughes posted 18 combined tackles, including 1.0 tackle for loss, seven quarterback hits, three pass defenses and two forced fumbles last season.

The Market Value in Free Agency for Jerry Hughes

The Colts spent a majority of their salary cap space available to them this offseason. But they still have roughly $13.5 million remaining, which Spotrac ranks as 12th-most in the NFL as of May 9.

Spotrac estimates that Hughes’s market value is a two-year deal worth about $6.6 million. Depending on how the contract would be structured, the Colts could expect Hughes to count as a $3-4 million cap hit for this season with that kind of deal.

Hughes is one of the best edge rushers left unsigned in free agency. Jadeveon Clowney, Jason Pierre-Paul, Akiem Hicks, Anthony Barr, Carl Nassib and Carlos Dunlap are some of the others top edge rushers still free agents.

Of those players, all of whom are at least 29 years old, Spotrac projects Hughes to sign the cheapest contract.

Hughes has recorded 58.0 sacks, 82 tackles for loss and 129 quarterback hits in 12 NFL seasons. He posted 5.0 sacks, 8.0 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits in 40 games with the Colts from 2010-12.