Colts’ Jim Irsay Drops ‘Bombshell’ Comment on Removing Fellow NFL Owner

The owner of the Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsay, has been know to speak his mind. But usually, it’s about his team or city in which his organization resides.

On October 18, Irsay opened up, revealing a “bombshell” opinion on Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

“I believe there is merit to removing him as owner [of the Commanders],” Irsay told the media at the annual NFL fall owners meeting in New York City.

In order for Snyder to be removed as Washington’s owner, his potential dismissal will have to be put to a vote, and 24 of the other 31 NFL owners would have to vote, “yes” for his removal to pass.

When asked if that’s a possibility, Irsay said, “I think potentially there will be.”

Snyder has been the subject of seemingly countless embarrassments since becoming owner of the Washington franchise in 1999. But if Irsay is correct, time could be running out on Snyder in Washington.

NFL Owners Still Awaiting Conclusion of Investigation into Commanders

There are a few different reasons NFL owners could be interested in ousting Snyder from the league. But ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Mary Jo White’s investigations into Washington’s years of alleged workplace misconduct and financial improprieties are “the root of the issue” for Irsay.

The NFL already fined Snyder $10 million in July 2021 for “fostering a workplace culture where sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation were commonplace,” but in light of new allegations surfacing, the NFL appointed attorney Mary Jo White to further investigate.

The new allegations came from former Washington cheerleader and marketing manager, Tiffani A. Johnston. She alleged that Snyder harassed her at a team dinner by placing his hand on her thigh and trying to push her toward his limo.

The NFL previously retained White’s services to look into allegations of workplace misconduct from former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson in 2017. At the conclusion of that investigation, Richardson sold the team.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is also investigating Snyder for financial impropriety. The investigation is looking into whether Snyder under reported ticket sales to the NFL and IRS to pay a smaller share into the NFL’s Visiting Team Fund. If true, that would have allowed Snyder to keep a greater share of Washington’s ticket revenue.

Irsay Responds to ESPN Report of Snyder’s Potential Blackmail Plan

Along with the $10 million fine in July 2021, Snyder turned over day-to-day operations of the Washington franchise to his wife, Tanya.

The New York Times reported Irsay firmly said he is against Tanya continuing to run the team if 24 owners vote to oust Snyder from the league. Instead, Irsay proposed the Snyder family selling the franchise.

This is the first time an NFL owner has publicly spoke out against Snyder, and it comes less than a week after an ESPN report insinuated that Snyder would go to great lengths to use blackmail to keep other owners from voting him out of the league.

“They can’t f*** with me,” Snyder said privately according to ESPN.

The Worldwide leader in sports also reported that Snyder has instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to “look into” other owners and commissioner Roger Goodell.

But Irsay was apparently unimpressed.

“He can investigate me ’till the cows come home, it’s not going to back me off.”