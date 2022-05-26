Colts Show Support for Victims, Survivors from Buffalo, Texas Mass Shootings

Frank Reich played a majority of his NFL playing career with the Buffalo Bills. So it was not surprising to hear the Indianapolis Colts head coach began his press conference on May 25 addressing the mass shooting that took place in a Buffalo grocery store 11 days prior.

Reich also spent his opening remarks of his press conference talking about the most recent mass shooting in the United States, which happened at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“I just want to say, obviously a lot of you guys know I spent 10 years in Buffalo and three children, two of them were born in Buffalo,” Reich said. “So, with the tragic events that have happened in Buffalo and of course even in Texas, I mean really heavy hearts.

“It hit my wife and I hard and we’ve talked and prayed about it a lot – have a lot of people back there, got calls from people back there right away that we know, a friend in the neighborhood.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay offered condolences to the victims and survivors of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde in a tweet on May 24.

We offer sincere and deep prayer,to all those affected by this Texas Elementary School shooting❤️🙏🏼. The pain is unthinkable and the tears,are too many and too often❤️ This is why Kick The Stigma is SO important to our mission to get to the core of this tragedy with solutions🙏🏼 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 24, 2022

Reich announced in his press conference that he and Irsay will also support the victims and survivors of the Buffalo mass shooting through charitable donations.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Jim Irsay, Frank Reich to Donate to The Buffalo Together Fund

Reich added during his press conference that the Bills are “doing a good job supporting the community” impacted from the recent grocery store mass shooting. Reich also said he and Irsay wanted to offer their support.

“We want to kind of join their efforts. Mr. Irsay is going to be making a nice donation to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor Fund and the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund,” Reich said. “My wife and I will as well. So I’m thankful that I work for an owner who really cares. They’re our family, it kind of extends to the NFL family.

“So, that means a lot to us and our hearts and prayers go out to the people in Buffalo and in Texas.”

Writer J.J. Stankevitz of Colts.com reports that the 5/14 Survivors Fund will distribute 100 percent of its proceedings to the victims and survivors of the mass shooting in Buffalo. With its donations, the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund will aim “to address immediate needs in communities of color, such as community rebuilding and other systemic issues.”

The New York Times reported an 18-year-old gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others at a Tops Friendly Market in east Buffalo. Authorities told The New York Times that 11 of the 13 people who were shot were black.

Frank Reich’s Connection to Buffalo

The Bills drafted Reich in the third round of the 1985 NFL Draft. He only started eight regular season games in Buffalo, going 4-4, but he provided a steady presence behind center whenever called upon.

In the 1993 NFL playoffs, he started an AFC Wild Card matchup against the then Houston Oilers. The Bills trailed 35-3 early in the third quarter. But then Reich orchestrated five second half touchdown drives to give the Bills the lead. Eventually, Buffalo won, 41-38, in overtime.

It remains the largest comeback in NFL postseason history. Reich threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

Reich also played for the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets and Detroit Lions, but he never stayed more than two seasons with any of those teams. Reich spent nine seasons with the Bills from 1985-86 and from 1988-94.

The Colts and Bills will not face each other during the 2022 regular season, but the Colts will visit Buffalo in Week 1 of the preseason this year.