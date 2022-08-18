Jim Irsay Clearly States Colts’ Goals For 2022 Season

It’s every team’s goal each season to win the Super Bowl. Of course, not every team will come out and make that objective public.

But as the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsay hasn’t been one to shy away from providing a sound bite. Irsay made it clear while appearing in front of reporters at training camp on August 17 that the Colts’ 2022 season is mainly about three things — Tennessee, finally “winning the division” again, and capturing another Super Bowl title.

“It’s to go and get that next Lombardi Trophy,” Irsay said to reporters. “Since 2000, we’re the fourth winningest team in the National Football League, with just three in front of us.

“That’s something to be said over such a long period of time … But now is the time to create another era.”

The Colts haven’t won the AFC South since 2014. Only five teams in the AFC have a longer division title drought.

All ‘About Tennessee’

Irsay isn’t a coach, but he understands the mindset it takes to win in the NFL. The Colts owner talked at great length when asked about the roster changes the team underwent this offseason. He first hyped up the additions of Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue and Stephon Gilmore.

But then unprompted, Irsay began discussing the first big goal for the team during the 2022 season. To be the best, one must beat the best.

“We know going into it, it’s about Tennessee. It’s about winning the division,” Irsay said. “It’s about going against those guys who have been very tough.

The Tennessee Titans have won the last two AFC South titles and made the playoffs in four of the most recent five years. That includes three straight postseason berths (2019 as a wild card).

Last year, the Titans also earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

“They do a great job there of getting their players ready to play football in a tough, physical way,” Irsay said. “It’s always tough going against those guys, but we know that’s what we have to do, that’s what we have to overcome if we want to get where we want to get.”

The Colts also can’t forget about one of their other division rivals — the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since capturing their last division title in 2014.

‘Creating a New Era’

The Irsay family has owned the Colts since 1971, and Jim Irsay has been involved near the top of the organization since 1984. Early in his family’s ownership, the Colts were a doormat in the league. Then they developed into one of the premiere organizations in the NFL with the arrival of Peyton Manning.

What Irsay is striving to do next is build a franchise that has success spanning beyond just one Hall of Fame quarterback.

“This is the time to set up another generation of greatness,” Irsay said. “We were there with Peyton Manning. We did all the things with Peyton [Manning] and Marvin [Harrison] and Edgerrin [James] that is well documented — the 115 wins in a decade, going to two Super Bowls, winning two home AFC Championship Games. But now’s the time to create another era.”

“Eras don’t last forever, but great organizations do.”

Irsay certainly sounds excited for the season. There also likely won’t be another NFL owner so blatantly honest about his expectations for the upcoming campaign then Irsay.