Colts’ Jim Irsay Shares Latest Details Behind Upcoming Coaching Search

Jeff Saturday made his intentions clear that he intends to interview to become the permanent head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts owner Jim Irsay reciprocated that feeling practically as much as he’s allowed to publicly at this point in time while also broadly stating other potential candidates the Colts may be interested in interviewing.

“I’m looking forward to the interview process,” Irsay told the media on December 14. “I think Jeff’s a candidate, but there’s a lot of great candidates out there.

“I think there’s a lot of great candidates in college. I think the pool needs to be broadened somewhat more. There’s some great college coaches that may be capable. There’s some unknown coaches that may be capable.”

Saturday Makes 2023 Intentions Clear

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio implied on December 15 that it’s possible that Irsay has already made up his mind to hire Saturday on a permanent basis in January. But until the Colts comply with the Rooney Rule, which requires NFL teams to interview at least one minor candidate for head coaching openings, Indianapolis cannot show any favoritism toward Saturday in the interview process.

Saturday, though, made it obvious that he wants to be back with the Colts in his current role.

“I enjoy the heck out of this [being the head coach of the Colts], and have had a lot of fun doing it,” Saturday said on December 13. “I’m not discouraged [by the losses] at all. I have a vision of what this could look like in the future.

“I plan on interviewing [for the Indianapolis head coach opening] as long as they give me the interview.”

The Colts showed life under Saturday in his first two games, beating the Las Vegas Raiders and then narrowly defeating the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles. But the last two weeks have been a different story.

Saturday’s team was flat in the first half of a home Monday night affair against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then fell apart in another primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys. Indianapolis’ schedule doesn’t get any easier either, as the team will finish the season with three opponents currently holding above .500 records.

Irsay Hints at Jim Harbaugh, Other College Coaches?

Irsay didn’t mention him by name, but any reference to interest in college head coaches these days is going to include the Michigan head coach.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 (.695) in four seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. During that four-year stretch, Harbaugh led the 49ers to three NFC Championship games.

But after turmoil in the San Francisco organization, Harbaugh returned to the college ranks at Michigan in 2015. Ever since, though, there’s been rumors that he could come back to the NFL.

He reportedly interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last offseason.

On December 5, The Athletic’s Bob Kravitz argued the Colts should pursue Harbaugh this offseason. It wouldn’t at all be surprising if that comes to fruition although the Wolverines head coach has already stated he will return to Michigan in 2023.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Colts consider any other college coaches. Other than Harbaugh, there aren’t any other obvious candidates from college.

“It’s odd that Irsay would consider college candidates, other than Michigan coach (and former Colts quarterback) Jim Harbaugh,” Florio wrote. “(Harbaugh has said he’s not returning to the NFL; Nick Saban also said he won’t be the Alabama coach.) College coaches without extensive NFL coaching experience simply don’t do well in the NFL.”

Saturday has four games remaining in the 2022 season to prove he should be permanently appointed as Indianapolis’ head coach. But if not Saturday, then the Colts may be poised to consider more out-of-the-box candidates during the offseason.