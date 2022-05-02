Jim Irsay Compares Matt Ryan to a Navy Seal on The Pat McAfee Show

Just about everyone who’s ever played, coached or been involved with quarterback Matt Ryan during his 14-year NFL career has complimented him for his leadership. But on May 2, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay raved about Ryan’s leadership in a very unique nature.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Irsay made some unusual comparisons to get across how he feels about Ryan.

“This is a Navy Seal. This is an astronaut that’s going to Mars,” Irsay said. “This is the right stuff guy. Special.

“He’s the type of guy that if you’re landing on an aircraft carrier, you want him to be the pilot. I mean special guys.”

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Jim Irsay Also Compared Matt Ryan to Peyton Manning

Before Irsay got into his comical but somewhat absurd Navy Seal comparison for Ryan, the Colts owner discussed how Ryan reminds him of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

“Matt is such a perfect mix here, and it really is exciting,” Irsay said. “Like I said, you look in the eyes of Frank Reich or Chris Ballard, people in the organization, they just turn into a big smile.

“I haven’t really experienced this since Peyton’s [Manning] days having a guy like this.”

The Colts have gone through practically a quarterback per season over the last half a decade, so it’s not too surprising that Irsay is very pleased that the organization has at least temporarily stopped its quarterback carousel.

But to say Ryan is the best fit behind center for the Colts since Manning is quite a statement. Indianapolis had Andrew Luck for seven years, four of which he led the Colts to the playoffs.

Don’t forget, Philip Rivers also played a season for the Colts since Manning left.

Jim Irsay Tries to Save Face Talking About Carson Wentz

Irsay was previously critical of former Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, even going so far as to call acquiring him “a mistake” at the NFL’s Annual League Meeting on March 29.

But Irsay did not continue to bash Wentz while raving about Ryan on The Pat McAfee Show. Irsay was more diplomatic, calling Wentz not the right fit for the team.

“Carson [Wentz] did his best to bring it (leadership and consistency). He worked so hard,” Irsay said. “He came in just trying to bring everything that he could bring. I give him credit for that.

“It wasn’t his lack of trying or something that didn’t get us there, but it just wasn’t the right mix for us or him.”

The Colts traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders on March 9. In addition to swapping second-round picks this year, the Colts acquired Washington’s 2022 third-round pick and a conditional 2023 third-rounder for Wentz.

Less than two weeks later, the Colts dealt their third-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for Ryan.

Turning 37 on May 17, Ryan is eight years older than Wentz. But Ryan has put together a Hall of Fame-like resume during his 14-year career while Wentz really only has one stellar NFL campaign in his six seasons.

As far as how long Ryan will remain a Navy Seal-like leader for the Colts, Irsay shared on May 1 he views Ryan as “very possibly a three-year thing.”