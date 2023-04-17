Colts Fans, Media React to Jim Irsay’s Cryptic Tweet

All indications are that the Indianapolis Colts will be drafting a quarterback with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

But appearing to want a higher level of intrigue with the selection, Colts owner Jim Irsay tried to general some doubt on Twitter about what his team may do with their first pick this year.

“For the ’23 draft, we have many options,” Irsay wrote on Twitter on April 16. “With the #4 pick, we could stay put and take a QB — or trade up and take a QB — OR trade down and MAYBE take a QB — Or NOT.”

“All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited.”

Irsay also included pictures of the top four quarterbacks in the draft — Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis — in his tweet.

The Colts possess the No. 4 overall selection in the draft.

Reactions to Jim Irsay’s Draft Tweet

Being that Irsay literally listed all possibilities as potential options for the Colts at No. 4, one could argue he said a whole lot of nothing with his 280 Twitter characters.

Some media members and fans held that believe immediately after Irsay’s tweet.

Others claimed to see through Irsay’s attempt to create a buzz around Indianapolis’ selection.

However, USA Today Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon had the opposite opinion, arguing that Irsay may have revealed too much in his tweet.

“Earlier this offseason, Irsay made it clear he expects his franchise will select a quarterback with its first-round draft pick,” Risdon wrote. “Irsay showed the same hand in a provocative tweet on Sunday.”

Sports Illustrated’s staff at Horseshoe Huddle didn’t overanalyze Irsay’s tweet, taking it at face value.

“The Colts and Irsay should have a plan in place by now, but plans change by the minute with the NFL Draft,” the HH staff wrote. “Irsay has simply said the Colts are comfortable with their position and have a variety of options.”

Colts’ Other Option at No. 4

While Irsay tweeted that all options are “on the table,” he didn’t mention one of the more popular rumors surrounding the Colts this offseason — trading for veteran quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Because the Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, the Colts could sign the 2019 MVP winner to a long-term agreement. If that happened, the Colts would then send two first-round picks, including No. 4 overall this year, to Baltimore.

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen squashed those rumors, though, when talking to the media on April 12.

“We’re focused on the draft and focused on the players that are in the building right now,” said Steichen. “That’s where we’re at.”

Irsay has also made it pretty clear throughout the offseason that he prefers finding the team’s next starting quarterback in the draft.

“The owner wants the draft-and-develop route, preferring the chance to grow his own while capitalizing on the financial flexibility a young quarterback’s contract affords the team,” wrote The Athletic’s Zak Keefer.

So perhaps not all the options are on the table for the Colts. But at least in the draft, Indianapolis could still go in a variety of directions with its No. 4 pick.