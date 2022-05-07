Jonathan Taylor Debuts on NFL Player Sales List

Running back Jonathan Taylor has been among the NFL’s leaders in rushing during his first two seasons in the league. Now, Taylor is also among the league leaders in NFL-licensed merchandise sales.

For the first time in his career, the Indianapolis Colts running back made the top 50 on the NFL Players Sales list. On the latest NFL player products report, which calculated official NFL-licensed merchandise sales from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022, Taylor finished 40th.

Taylor was one of two players not rookies who made their debuts on the list. The other was San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

This list represents the only verified rankings of “all officially licensed NFL player products sold from online and traditional retail outlets.” The licensed products include adult and youth jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drink ware, pet products and many apparel categories.

Jonathan Taylor Finishes 40th Overall on Top 50 Player Sales List

The NFL Player Sales list indicated the league generated $2.17 billion in sales from March 2021-February 2022, which was a new record. It was the eighth straight year retail sales from NFLPA licensed gear increased its revenue.

Taylor played a part in that as the top seller of merchandise for the Colts. The 2021 All-Pro was 40th overall, including seventh among running backs, on the Top 50 Player Sales list.

The other running backs ahead of Taylor were Nick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliott, Derrick Henry, Najee Harris, Josh Jacobs, and Alvin Kamara. All six of those backs were in the top 27 in sales generated on NFLPA licensed gear.

Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey were running backs also on the list behind Taylor at No. 41 and No. 46, respectively.

Interestingly, not a single running back made the Top 10 on the list. Chubb was the highest ranked running back at No. 15 overall.

Jonathan Taylor’s Chance to Rise on the List

No. 40 overall for Taylor seems low, but keep in mind that the list includes six months of merchandise sales from before the start of the 2021 season. Taylor also had a slow September, rushing for 57 yards per game over the first three contests of last season.

During that slow start, the Colts also began the season 0-3.

But over the final 14 games of 2021, Taylor recorded 10 100-yard rushing days. He averaged 5.7 yards per rush and scored 20 total touchdowns during that stretch too.

Against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, Taylor rushed for a season-high 185 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a receiving touchdown in the 41-15 rout.

Taylor ended the 2021 season leading the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. If not for the Colts missing the playoffs, he could have become the first running back with MVP votes since Todd Gurley in 2017.

As it was, Taylor made first-team All-Pro. He also finished second for the AP Offensive Player of the Year award behind Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

If Taylor follows up his 2021 campaign with a strong 2022 season, he could rise the Top 50 Player Sales List, especially the list among running backs.

In two NFL seasons, Taylor has nearly 3,000 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.