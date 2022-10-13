Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Returns to Practice, 2 Key Defenders Remain Sidelined

The Indianapolis Colts are dealing with quite a few injuries as they prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. But five starters who didn’t practice on October 12 were at least practicing in limited fashion the following day.

One of those players who returned to Thursday’s practice for the Colts was star running back Jonathan Taylor. The others were also key starters — cornerback Stephon Gilmore, center Ryan Kelly, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, and safety Julian Blackmon.

However, it’s never all good news on the injury front. Star linebacker Shaquille Leonard remained sidelined at practice on October 13. In addition to Leonard, defensive end Kwity Paye also didn’t practice for the second straight day.

Jonathan Taylor Limited in Practice

The 2021 All-Pro running back didn’t fully practice on October 13, but Colts reporters on Twitter still took Taylor’s limited return as a great sign that he will be ready to go in Week 6 versus Jacksonville.

Jonathan Taylor is suited up for the start of today’s Colts practice. Great sign. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 13, 2022

#Colts practice report: Good sign that Jonathan Taylor was back (even if it’s an LP). Julian Blackmon was a full participant for the first time after being out a couple weeks. No telling when Shaquille Leonard could be back. Haven’t seen him since just after the Titans loss. pic.twitter.com/yTiOGQPhpI — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 13, 2022

Much better looking practice report today as only Leonard and Paye DNP. Taylor and Kelly LP is a good sign both are trending in the right direction. Looks like Blackmon will be back this week. https://t.co/8IXFPt9LY1 — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) October 13, 2022

Taylor rushed for 54 yards on only 9 carries against the Jaguars in Week 2 during a 24-0 loss. The Colts fell behind early, but with his season-high 6.0 yards per rush in that game, he clearly didn’t get enough touches.

Look for Indianapolis to involve Taylor early and often in Week 6, assuming he plays.

Taylor suffered an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. He did not play on Thursday Night Football versus the Denver Broncos.

Gilmore and Ngakoue are not dealing with injuries, as they sat out practice on October 12 just to receive extra rest. They practiced in full on October 13.

Like Taylor, Kelly returned to practice in limited fashion. He is dealing with a hip injury he suffered against the Broncos.

Blackmon hasn’t played since sustaining an ankle injury in Week 3. But he was back as a full participant at practice on October 13. Blackmon has 3 combined tackles and 1 pass defense in three games this season.

Leonard, Paye Still Not Practicing

The Colts have a few different players dealing with concussions. Running back Nyheim Hines and defensive end Tyquan Lewis are in concussion protocol, but they have been at least limited participants at practice the entire week.

Leonard hasn’t been so fortunate. He remained sidelined with his concussion and broken nose on October 13. The Athletic’s James Boyd tweeted that there’s “no telling when” Leonard “could be back,” as he hasn’t even made an appearance at practice since Week 4.

The 3-time All-Pro linebacker has played in just one game this season. In fact, he’s played just one half of game action since undergoing back surgery just 4 months ago.

With the concussion and broken nose he suffered during his return, it’s not clear how Leonard’s back held up in his first game action since the surgery.

Boyd tweeted that Paye was at practice but only watching along the sideline. Reporters saw him at practice on October 12 without a boot on his right ankle for the first time since he sustained his ankle injury on Thursday Night Football.

Ryan Kelly is also back as a participant in practice. Kwity Paye is here but off to the side watching. #Colts https://t.co/9i19afLS2B — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 13, 2022

Paye needed a cart to leave the field in Week 5 and was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after facing the Broncos. But the Colts have not placed him on injured reserve.

As always, Friday’s injury report will give Colts fans a clearer picture of who could dress and who likely won’t play in Week 6.