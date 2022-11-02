Colts Bring Back Former Draft Pick to Help Replace Nyheim Hines

The Indianapolis Colts have brought back one of their own.

Indianapolis announced on November 2 that the team has signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad.

The Colts originally selected Wilkins in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played in Indianapolis for three full seasons from 2018-20. Wilkins also started the 2021 season with the Colts before the team waived him on October 30.

Wilkins finished last season with Indianapolis’ AFC South rivals — the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Wilkins Returns to Indianapolis After Nyheim Hines Trade

The timing of Wilkins’ return to the Colts is a bit ironic.

On the third day of the 2018 draft, Indianapolis selected Hines and Wilkins just 65 picks apart from each other. The Colts chose Hines in the fourth round while they found Wilkins in the fifth.

Indianapolis traded Hines to the Buffalo Bills on November 1 in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a late-round 2023 draft pick. Now just a day later, the Colts brought back Hines’ running back mate from Day 1.

Wilkins received at least 50 carries in each of his first three seasons with the Colts. During his first two years, he averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

His best season came during his rookie year. In 2018, Wilkins posted 336 rushing yards and a touchdown on 60 carries. He also recorded 16 receptions for 85 yards.

In his second season, Wilkins averaged a career-best 6.0 yards per carry.

Wilkins had more carries and touches than ever before during his third season, but he wasn’t as efficient. Despite more yards per reception, Wilkins saw his yards per touch average drop because his yards per rush average fell to 3.7.

By the end of the 2020 season, rookie back Jonathan Taylor had become the Colts bellcow back, and there wasn’t much of a role for Wilkins.

In the final seven games of 2020, Wilkins averaged just a little more than three touches per contest. Then in five games before his release in 2021, Wilkins played just one offensive snap and didn’t record a single touch.

He joined the Jaguars about a week after the Colts waived him, but Wilkins never played a game with Jacksonville. He then joined the Titans practice squad and was active for one game with Tennessee last year.

Potential Wilkins Receives Playing Time in Week 9

Losing Hines at the trade deadline could potentially open up playing time for one of Indianapolis’ practice squad running backs. And since Wilkins is familiar with Frank Reich’s offense, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 2018 fifth-round choice be elevated from the practice squad for a game soon.

Even without Hines, though, the Colts possess great running back depth. Behind Taylor, the Colts have Deon Jackson, who had 121 yards from scrimmage in his lone start this year.

Indianapolis also has running backs Philip Lindsay and D’Vonte Price on its practice squad.

That’s a lot of depth, but it’s important to note that Taylor has been dealing with an injured ankle over the last month. On November 2, Taylor reportedly did not practice because of his hurt ankle.

Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor will not practice today due to an ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2022

If Taylor cannot play against the New England Patriots in Week 9, the Colts have extra running back options with Wilkins now on the practice squad.